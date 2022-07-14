N95 Respirator Mask Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N95 respirator is NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) certification of one of the nine particulate respirators.N95 is not a specific product name, as long as the N95 standards, and through NIOSH review products can be called a type N95 respirator, aerodynamic diameter (including 0.075 m can be + / – 0.020 (including m particle filtration efficiency above 95%.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N95 Respirator Mask in global, including the following market information:

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five N95 Respirator Mask companies in 2021 (%)

The global N95 Respirator Mask market was valued at 1040.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1574.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cup Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N95 Respirator Mask include 3M, Muryobao, Honeywell, Ligart, BASE CAMP, ToRespire, KOWA, Uvex and Halyard Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N95 Respirator Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cup Type

Folding Type

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Industry

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Respirator Mask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N95 Respirator Mask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N95 Respirator Mask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N95 Respirator Mask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies N95 Respirator Mask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Muryobao

Honeywell

Ligart

BASE CAMP

ToRespire

KOWA

Uvex

Halyard Healthcare

Shanghai Dasheng

Irema

TEDA

Sinotextiles

CM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N95 Respirator Mask Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N95 Respirator Mask Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N95 Respirator Mask Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N95 Respirator Mask Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N95 Respirator Mask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N95 Respirator Mask Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N95 Respirator Mask Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N95 Respirator Mask Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N95 Respirator Mask Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N95 Respirator Mask Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N95 Respirator Mask Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N95 Respirator Mask Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N95 Respirator Mask Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95 Respirator Mask Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N95 Respirator Mask Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95 Respirator Mask Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global N95 Respirato

