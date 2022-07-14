Global PC Power Supply Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PC Power Supply market was valued at 360.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A power supply unit (or PSU) converts mains AC to low-voltage regulated DC power for the internal components of a computer. Modern personal computers universally use switched-mode power supplies. Some power supplies have a manual switch for selecting input voltage, while others automatically adapt to the mains voltage.The largest market is in Asia-Pacific. The market reached a production volume of approximately 70829 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 70.68%, and the secondary market is North America, it reached a production volume of 12604 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 12.58%. At present, in Greater China the PC Power Supply industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in Taiwan, China, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Delta

Lite-On

Chicony

CWT

Acbel

Great Wall

FSP

Huntkey

Antec

GIGABYTE

SeaSonic

Thermaltake

Corsair

CoolerMaster

In Win

GOLDEN FIELD

VisionTek

EVGA

By Types:

Below 500 Watts

500W ~750 Watts

Above 750 Watts

By Applications:

Consumer PC

Business PC

Industrial PC

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PC Power Supply Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PC Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 500 Watts

1.4.3 500W ~750 Watts

1.4.4 Above 750 Watts

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PC Power Supply Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer PC

1.5.3 Business PC

1.5.4 Industrial PC

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PC Power Supply Market

1.8.1 Global PC Power Supply Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PC Power Supply Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PC Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PC Power Supply Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PC Power Supply Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global PC Power Supply Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PC Power Supply Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America PC Power Supply Sales Volume

3.3.1 North Americ

