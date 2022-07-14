2022-2030 Report on Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Biomass Briquette Fuel market, covering market size for segment by type (Bulk Biomass Briquette, Biomass Pellet, etc.), by application (Power generation, Residential and commercial heating, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Biomass Briquette Fuel from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Biomass Briquette Fuel market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Biomass Briquette Fuel including:
German Pellets
Enviva
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
Pacific BioEnergy Corporation
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
Graanul Invest Group
RWE Innogy
Lignetics
E-pellets
Drax Biomass
General Biofuels
BlueFire Renewables
Pfeifer Group
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
Energex
Fram Renewable Fuels
Protocol Energy
Premium Pellet Ltd.
Granules LG
Enova Energy Group
Corinith Wood Pellets
Maine Woods Pellet
Appalachian Wood Pellets
Bear Mountain Forest Prod
Agropellets
West Oregon Wood Prod
Bayou Wood Pellets
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Bulk Biomass Briquette
Biomass Pellet
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Power generation
Residential and commercial heating
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.
Table of content
Chapter 1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Overview
1.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Definition
1.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market by Type
3.1.1 Bulk Biomass Briquette
3.1.2 Biomass Pellet
3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
