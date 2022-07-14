Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polypropylene Industrial Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single-sided Tape

Double-sided Tape

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Automotive Industry

Building

Logistics Industry

Electrical Industry

Other

By Company

3M

Avery Dennison

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company

Ashland

Sika AG

Saint Gobain

Eastman Chemical Company

The DOW Chemical Company

VON Roll Holding

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-sided Tape

1.2.3 Double-sided Tape

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Building

1.3.5 Logistics Industry

1.3.6 Electrical Industry

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production

2.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue by R

