Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polypropylene Industrial Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-sided Tape
Double-sided Tape
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Automotive Industry
Building
Logistics Industry
Electrical Industry
Other
By Company
3M
Avery Dennison
H.B Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Company
Ashland
Sika AG
Saint Gobain
Eastman Chemical Company
The DOW Chemical Company
VON Roll Holding
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-sided Tape
1.2.3 Double-sided Tape
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Building
1.3.5 Logistics Industry
1.3.6 Electrical Industry
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production
2.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue by R
