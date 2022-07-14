Global Aviation Kerosene Market Research Report 2022-2026

Aviation kerosene is generally used in the helicopters and airplanes equipped with turbine-based engines. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Aviation Kerosene Report by Material, Application, and Geography ? Global Forecast to 2026 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world?s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Aviation Kerosene market is valued at USD XX million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2022 to 2026.

The report firstly introduced the Aviation Kerosene basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world?s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Air BP

Chevron

Exide

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom

Shell

AltAir Fuels

Amyris

Gevo

Hindustan petroleum

Honeywell

LanzaTech

Neste Oil

Primus Green Energy

SkyNRG

Solazyme

Solena Fuels

Statoil

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Jet A

Jet A-1

Jet B

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Aviation Kerosene for each application, including-

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

