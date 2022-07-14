Global Human Acidic Fibroblast Growth Factor (aFGF) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Liquid Type
Dry Powder
Segment by Application
Cardiovascular Diseases
Skin Disease
Diabetes
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
ProSpec
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Peprotech
Essex Bio-Technology
Lonza
Shanghai Tenry Pharmaceutical
