Global Video as a Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Video as a Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segment by Application

Government

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

Others

By Company

Adobe

Amazon Web Services

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Dolby

Google

Kaltura

Lifesize

Microsoft Corporation

Polycom

RingCentral

TWILIO

Vonage

Wistia

Zoho Corporation

Zoom Video Communications

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Video as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Public Cloud

1.2.3 Private Cloud

1.2.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Video as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 IT & Telecommunications

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Media & Entertainment

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.3.8 Education

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Video as a Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Video as a Service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Video as a Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Video as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Video as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Video as a Service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Video as a Service Industry Trends

2.3.2 Video as a Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Video as a Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Video as a Service Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Video as a Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Video as a Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2

