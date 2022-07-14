Global Application Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Application Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Application Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylics Material
Rubber Material
Silicone Material
Polypropylene (PP) Material
Segment by Application
Home Textile
Box & Carton Sealing
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Food and Beverage
Personal and Household Care
By Company
3M Company (US)
Tesa SE (Germany)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Lintec Corporation (Japan)
Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)
Avery Dennison Corporation (US)
Lohmann GmbH (Germany)
Berry Global Inc. (US)
Scapa Group PLC (Canada)
Rogers Corporation (US)
Mitesha Enterprises (India)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Application Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Application Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylics Material
1.2.3 Rubber Material
1.2.4 Silicone Material
1.2.5 Polypropylene (PP) Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Application Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Textile
1.3.3 Box & Carton Sealing
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging
1.3.5 Food and Beverage
1.3.6 Personal and Household Care
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Application Tapes Production
2.1 Global Application Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Application Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Application Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Application Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Application Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Application Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Application Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Application Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Application Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Application Tapes Sales by Region
3.4.1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Application Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Medical Tapes Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
2022-2030 Report on Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
2022-2030 Report on Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel