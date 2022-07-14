Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems market was valued at 11410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mass-Impregnated Cables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems include ABB, Nexans, Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke (NSW), NKT Cables, VISCAS, DONG Energy, Fujikura, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Prysmian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mass-Impregnated Cables

Self-Contained Fluid-Filled Cables

Extruded Insulation Cables

Other

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civilian

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Nexans

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke (NSW)

NKT Cables

VISCAS

DONG Energy

Fujikura

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

Prysmian

Energinet

Vattenfall

Sumitomo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Players

