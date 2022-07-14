Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Metal Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Metal Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Zinc Coated Steel
Aluminum Coated Steel
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
By Company
NCI Building Systems
Kingspan Group
BlueScope Steel Limited
CertainTeed Roofing
Fletcher Building
Headwaters Inc
Nucor Building Systems
Tata Steel Europe
The OmniMax International, Inc
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
McElroy Metal
Safal Group
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Isopan S.p.A.
Firestone Building Products
Drexel Metals Inc.
Bilka
Interlock Roofing
ATAS International
Pruszynski Ltd
Future Roof
Chief Industries
Wella
Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
Reed?s Metals
Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
EDCO
Balex Metal Sp
Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Metal Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Zinc Coated Steel
1.2.3 Aluminum Coated Steel
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales by Region (2017-2022)
