Global Biomass Briquette Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biomass Briquette market was valued at 31.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biomass molding fuel is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc. And the final products are pellets and briquettes, which are used as a replacement for coal, gasoline gas and other traditional fossil fuels. Compared to fossil fuels, biomass molding fuel produce low net total greenhouse gas emissions because the materials used are already a part of the carbon cycle.Biomass pellet fuel are biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations. Biomass briquettes are mostly used in the developing world, where cooking fuels are not as easily available. There has been a move to the use of briquettes in the developed world, where they are used to heat industrial boilers in order to produce electricity from steam. The briquettes are cofired with coal in order to create the heat supplied to the boiler. Biomass briquettes, mostly made of green waste and other organic materials, are commonly used for electricity generation, heat, and cooking fuel. These compressed compounds contain various organic materials, including rice husk, bagasse, ground nut shells, agricultural waste. The composition of the briquettes varies by area due to the availability of raw materials. The raw materials are gathered and compressed into briquette in order to burn longer and make transportation of the goods easier There are the difference between biomass pellet and biomass briquette. Biomass pellets are usually utilized in home pellet stove, central heating boiler, industrial boiler, or in power plants to replace coal. They can also be used as horse bedding and cat litter. Howerver, biomass briquettes are sticks or blocks with large diameter and different shapes (hexagon, cylinder, cuboid, etc.) made by biomass briquette machines. They are primarily for industrial use for heating. At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. The demand for industrial biomass briquette& pellets for energy production is driven, in significant part, by governmental policies and incentives. EU has become a large international consumption country of Biomass Fuel industry,in2015 EU account for approximately 76.43% of global biomass briquette&pellets production. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass briquette&pellets brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Graanul Invest Group

RWE Innogy

Lignetics

E-pellets

Drax Biomass

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pfeifer Group

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

Energex

Fram Renewable Fuels

Protocol Energy

Premium Pellet Ltd.

Granules LG

Enova Energy Group

Corinith Wood Pellets

Maine Woods Pellet

Appalachian Wood Pellets

Bear Mountain Forest Prod

Agropellets

West Oregon Wood Prod

Bayou Wood Pellets

Neova Vaggeryd

Aoke Ruifeng

DEVOTION

Sinopeak-bioenergy

Senon Renewable Energy

Equustock

Weige Bio-tech Energy

New Biomass Holding LLC

Verdo Renewables

Binderholz

By Types:

Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

By Applications:

Thermal Energy

Power Generation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biomass Briquette Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biomass Briquette Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Biomass Briquette

1.4.3 Biomass Pellet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biomass Briquette Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Thermal Energy

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biomass Briquette Market

1.8.1 Global Biomass Briquette Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biomass Briquette Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biomass Briquette Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Biomass Briquette Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Biomass Briquet

