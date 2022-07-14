Power System State Estimator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power System State Estimator in Global, including the following market information:

Global Power System State Estimator Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Power System State Estimator market was valued at 690.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 927.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

We Surveyed the Power System State Estimator companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power System State Estimator Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Power System State Estimator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Weighted Lease Square (WLS) Method

Interior Point (IP) Method

Others

China Power System State Estimator Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Power System State Estimator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Transmission Network

Distribution Network

Global Power System State Estimator Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Power System State Estimator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Power System State Estimator Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Power System State Estimator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Open System International (OSI)

General Electric

Nexant

ETAP Electrical Engineering Software

BCP Switzerland (Neplan)

Eaton (CYME)

DIgSILENT (Power Factory)

Energy Computer Systems (Spard)

EPFL (Simsen)

PowerWorld

