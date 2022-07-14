Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Peer-to-peer electric vehicle chargin allows the private owners to use P2P charging platforms to charge their vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market was valued at 107.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 297.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Level 1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging include IONITY, Enel X, ChargePoint, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., EVBox, ClipperCreek, Inc., Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc), EV Meter and innogy SE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Level 1
Level 2
Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IONITY
Enel X
ChargePoint, Inc.
AeroVironment, Inc.
EVBox
ClipperCreek, Inc.
Greenlots(Royal Dutch Shell Plc)
EV Meter
innogy SE
Power Hero
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
