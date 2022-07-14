Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An electricity meter is a device that measures the amount of electric energy consumed by a residence, a business, or an electrically powered device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Three-Phase Electricity Meters in global, including the following market information:

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Three-Phase Electricity Meters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Three-Phase Electricity Meters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Max Current Less Than 10A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Three-Phase Electricity Meters include Panasonic, CIRCUTOR, GMC-I Messtechnik, TELE Haase Steuerger?te, Saia Burgess Controls, Blue Jay Technology, Algodue, Contrel Elettronica and Crompton Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Three-Phase Electricity Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Max Current Less Than 10A

Max Current 10-100A

Max Current More Than 100A

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

CIRCUTOR

GMC-I Messtechnik

TELE Haase Steuerger?te

Saia Burgess Controls

Blue Jay Technology

Algodue

Contrel Elettronica

Crompton Instruments

Socomec

Orbis

Carel

Eltako

Capetti Elettronica

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Three-Phase Electricity Meters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Three-Phase Electricity Meters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Compani

