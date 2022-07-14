Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An electricity meter is a device that measures the amount of electric energy consumed by a residence, a business, or an electrically powered device.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Three-Phase Electricity Meters in global, including the following market information:
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Three-Phase Electricity Meters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Three-Phase Electricity Meters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Max Current Less Than 10A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Three-Phase Electricity Meters include Panasonic, CIRCUTOR, GMC-I Messtechnik, TELE Haase Steuerger?te, Saia Burgess Controls, Blue Jay Technology, Algodue, Contrel Elettronica and Crompton Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Three-Phase Electricity Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Max Current Less Than 10A
Max Current 10-100A
Max Current More Than 100A
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Three-Phase Electricity Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
CIRCUTOR
GMC-I Messtechnik
TELE Haase Steuerger?te
Saia Burgess Controls
Blue Jay Technology
Algodue
Contrel Elettronica
Crompton Instruments
Socomec
Orbis
Carel
Eltako
Capetti Elettronica
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Three-Phase Electricity Meters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Three-Phase Electricity Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Three-Phase Electricity Meters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Three-Phase Electricity Meters Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Electricity Meters Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electricity Meters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Electricity Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Commercial Electricity Meters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028