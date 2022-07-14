AC Load Banks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An AC load bank is a piece of electrical test equipment used to simulate an electrical load, to test an electric power source without connecting it to its normal operating load.
This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Load Banks in global, including the following market information:
Global AC Load Banks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global AC Load Banks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five AC Load Banks companies in 2021 (%)
The global AC Load Banks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Under 100V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AC Load Banks include DEKAL LOAD BANKS, Simplex, Shenzhen Sikes Electric, Crestchic, Aktif, Eagle Eye Power Solutions, CRESSALL RESISTORS, ASCO Power Technologies and Hillstone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AC Load Banks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AC Load Banks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Load Banks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Under 100V
100-500V
Above 500V
Global AC Load Banks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Load Banks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Supply
Military
Industrial
Others
Global AC Load Banks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Load Banks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AC Load Banks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AC Load Banks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies AC Load Banks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies AC Load Banks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DEKAL LOAD BANKS
Simplex
Shenzhen Sikes Electric
Crestchic
Aktif
Eagle Eye Power Solutions
CRESSALL RESISTORS
ASCO Power Technologies
Hillstone
Aviation Ground Equipment
Chroma
Coudoint
NH Research
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AC Load Banks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AC Load Banks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AC Load Banks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AC Load Banks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AC Load Banks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global AC Load Banks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AC Load Banks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AC Load Banks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AC Load Banks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global AC Load Banks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global AC Load Banks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC Load Banks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers AC Load Banks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Load Banks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC Load Banks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Load Banks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global AC Load Banks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Under 100V
4.1.3 100-500V
4.1
