Overhead Line Conductors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Overhead Line Conductors in global, including the following market information:
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)
Global top five Overhead Line Conductors companies in 2020 (%)
The global Overhead Line Conductors market was valued at 6273.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7344.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Overhead Line Conductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
ACSR
AAAC
ACAR
AACSR
AAC
Others
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Low Pressure (less than 1kv)
Middle Pressure (1-69 kV)
High Pressure (69-345 kV)
Extra-high Pressure (345-800 kV)
Ultra-high Pressure (>800 kV)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Overhead Line Conductors revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Overhead Line Conductors revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Overhead Line Conductors sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Overhead Line Conductors sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Southwire
Apar Industries
ZTT
Prysmian
Zhuyou
Nexans
Tongda
SWCC
Oman Cables
Bekaert
Hengtong Group
3M
Diamond Power Infrastructure
LAMIFIL
Midal
LUMPI BERNDORF
CTC
Eland Cables
Kelani
Jeddah
CABCON
Galaxy
Alcon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Overhead Line Conductors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Overhead Line Conductors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Overhead Line Conductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Overhead Line Conductors Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Overhead Line Conductors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Overhead Line Conductors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Overhead Line Conductors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Overhead Line Conductors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Overhead Line Conductors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Overhead Line Conductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Overhead Line Conductors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overhead Line Conductors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Overhead Line Conductors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overhead Line Conductors
