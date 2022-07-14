Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Arc Welding Consumables market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Arc Welding Consumables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Stick Electrodes
Solid Wires
Flux Cored Wires
SAW Wires & Fluxes
Segment by Application
Building
Automobile
Energy
Shipbuilding
Aerospace
Industrial Equipment
Other
By Company
Voestalpine
Colfax
The Lincoln Electric
Air Liquide
Hyundai Welding
Obara Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Illinois Tool Works
Denyo
Fronius International
Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials
Kemppi Oy
Arcon Welding Equipment
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Arc Welding Consumables Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stick Electrodes
1.2.3 Solid Wires
1.2.4 Flux Cored Wires
1.2.5 SAW Wires & Fluxes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Energy
1.3.5 Shipbuilding
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.3.7 Industrial Equipment
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Arc Welding Consumables Production
2.1 Global Arc Welding Consumables Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Arc Welding Consumables Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Arc Welding Consumables Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Arc Welding Consumables Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Arc Welding Consumables Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Arc Welding Consumables Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Arc Welding Consumables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Arc Welding Consumables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Arc Welding Consumables Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
