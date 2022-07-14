High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) in global, including the following market information:
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) companies in 2020 (%)
The global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market was valued at 5173.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5924.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
72 KV to 550KV
36 KV to 72.5KV
Above 550 KV
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Power Plant
Factory
Others
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Siemens
GE
Hyosung Heavy Industries
Hitachi
Mitsubishi
Fuji Electric
Hyundai Electric
CG
Shandong Taikai
XD Electric
Pinggao Electric
Sieyuan
NHVS
Tbea
CHINT Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
