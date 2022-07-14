Uncategorized

Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Shower Chairs & Stools

Toilet Seat Raisers

Commodes

Others

Segment by Application

Home Care

Commercial Facilities

Public Settings

By Company

Etac

Performance Health (Patterson)

Sunrise Medical

Bischoff & Bischoff

Drive Medical

RCN Medizin

Handicare

Invacare

MEYRA

Direct Healthcare Group

GMS Rehabilitation

Prism Medical UK

Ortho XXI

ArjoHuntleigh

Hewi Heinrich Wilke

K Care Healthcare Equipment

Juvo Solutions

GF Health Products

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Shower Chairs & Stools
1.2.3 Toilet Seat Raisers
1.2.4 Commodes
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Care
1.3.3 Commercial Facilities
1.3.4 Public Settings
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3

 

