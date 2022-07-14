Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Shower Chairs & Stools
Toilet Seat Raisers
Commodes
Others
Segment by Application
Home Care
Commercial Facilities
Public Settings
By Company
Etac
Performance Health (Patterson)
Sunrise Medical
Bischoff & Bischoff
Drive Medical
RCN Medizin
Handicare
Invacare
MEYRA
Direct Healthcare Group
GMS Rehabilitation
Prism Medical UK
Ortho XXI
ArjoHuntleigh
Hewi Heinrich Wilke
K Care Healthcare Equipment
Juvo Solutions
GF Health Products
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Shower Chairs & Stools
1.2.3 Toilet Seat Raisers
1.2.4 Commodes
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Care
1.3.3 Commercial Facilities
1.3.4 Public Settings
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3
