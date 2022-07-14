High Voltage Power Transformer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Power Transformer in global, including the following market information:
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MVA)
Global top five High Voltage Power Transformer companies in 2020 (%)
The global High Voltage Power Transformer market was valued at 902 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1083.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the High Voltage Power Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MVA)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Dry-Type Transformer
Oil-Immersed Transformer
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MVA)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
35-110KV
110-220KV
220-330KV
330-550KV
550-750KV
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MVA)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MVA)
Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
TBEA
Siemens
China XD Group
SGB-SMIT
Mitsubishi Electric Group
Baoding Tianwei Group Tebian Electric
Jiangsu Huapeng Group
Toshiba
Shandong Electrical Engineering & Equipment Group
GE
SPX
Wujiang Transformer
Nanjing Liye Power Transformer
Shandong Taikai Transformer
Crompton Greaves
Hyosung
Shandong Luneng Mount.Tai Electric Equipment
Shandong Dachi Electric
ZTR
Weg
Hyundai Electric
CHINT
Harbin Special Transformer Factory
Schneider Electric
Sanbian Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.
Hangzhou Qiantang Riever Electric Group
Alstom
Efacec
Fuji Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Voltage Power Transformer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Voltage Power Transformer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Voltage Power Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Power Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage Power Transformer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage Power Transformer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Voltage Power Trans
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Extra High Voltage Power Transformer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Extra High Voltage Power Transformer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global High-Voltage Power Transformer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028