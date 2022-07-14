High Voltage Power Transformer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Power Transformer in global, including the following market information:

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MVA)

Global top five High Voltage Power Transformer companies in 2020 (%)

The global High Voltage Power Transformer market was valued at 902 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1083.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the High Voltage Power Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MVA)

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Dry-Type Transformer

Oil-Immersed Transformer

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MVA)

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

35-110KV

110-220KV

220-330KV

330-550KV

550-750KV

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MVA)

Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MVA)

Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

TBEA

Siemens

China XD Group

SGB-SMIT

Mitsubishi Electric Group

Baoding Tianwei Group Tebian Electric

Jiangsu Huapeng Group

Toshiba

Shandong Electrical Engineering & Equipment Group

GE

SPX

Wujiang Transformer

Nanjing Liye Power Transformer

Shandong Taikai Transformer

Crompton Greaves

Hyosung

Shandong Luneng Mount.Tai Electric Equipment

Shandong Dachi Electric

ZTR

Weg

Hyundai Electric

CHINT

Harbin Special Transformer Factory

Schneider Electric

Sanbian Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Qiantang Riever Electric Group

Alstom

Efacec

Fuji Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Voltage Power Transformer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Voltage Power Transformer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Voltage Power Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Power Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage Power Transformer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage Power Transformer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Voltage Power Trans

