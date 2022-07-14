Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Solar Cells and Modules market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Cells and Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Mono-Si Modules
Multi-Si Modules
CdTe Modules
CIGS Modules
A-Si Modules
Others
Segment by Application
PV Power Station
Commercial
Residential
Others
By Company
JinkoSolar
LONGi
JA Solar
First Solar
Canadian Solar
Trina Solar
Hanwha Solutions
Risen Energy
Seraphim
SunPower
Chint Electrics
Solargiga
Shunfeng
LG Business Solutions
Jinergy
GCL System
EGing PV
Jolywood
Talesun Solar
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solar Cells and Modules Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mono-Si Modules
1.2.3 Multi-Si Modules
1.2.4 CdTe Modules
1.2.5 CIGS Modules
1.2.6 A-Si Modules
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 PV Power Station
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Production
2.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 South Korea
3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
