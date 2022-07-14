Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MWh)

Global top five Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosphate Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited., Liaoning Xikong Sodium-ion Battery, HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd and Faradion Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosphate Material

Fluorophosphate Material

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy Storage System

Transportation

Others

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MWh)

Key companies Sodium-ion Rechargeable Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.

Liaoning Xikong Sodium-ion Battery

HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd

Faradion Limited

