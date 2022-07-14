Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials
Sulfide Material
Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials
Other
Segment by Application
Indicator & Marker
Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
Paints & Coatings
Inks
Textile
Others
By Company
DayGlo
Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company
AllureGlow
ORCO
Iridron
Luming Technology Group
Ji'nan Xinyue
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials
1.2.3 Sulfide Material
1.2.4 Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Indicator & Marker
1.3.3 Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Inks
1.3.6 Textile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production
2.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
