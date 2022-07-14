Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Omega-6 PUFAs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Omega-6 PUFAs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Powder
Gels
Oils
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
Nutraceutical
Animal Feed
By Company
Merck KGaA
Nature?s Bounty
Solgar
Simply Potent
Vitamin Discount Center
VitaStrength
Natural Med Lab
Sanar Naturals
GNC Live Well
21ST Century HealthCare
Puritan's Pride
Wonder Paws
The Veggie Doctor
Revival Animal Health
Pure Nutrition
The Hain Celestial Group
AU Natural Organics
Dechra
Purity Products
United Nutritionals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Omega-6 PUFAs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Powder
1.2.3 Gels
1.2.4 Oils
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
1.3.4 Nutraceutical
1.3.5 Animal Feed
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production
2.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Omega-6 PUFAs by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue by Re
