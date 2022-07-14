Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Omega-6 PUFAs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Omega-6 PUFAs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Powder

Gels

Oils

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Nutraceutical

Animal Feed

By Company

Merck KGaA

Nature?s Bounty

Solgar

Simply Potent

Vitamin Discount Center

VitaStrength

Natural Med Lab

Sanar Naturals

GNC Live Well

21ST Century HealthCare

Puritan's Pride

Wonder Paws

The Veggie Doctor

Revival Animal Health

Pure Nutrition

The Hain Celestial Group

AU Natural Organics

Dechra

Purity Products

United Nutritionals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Omega-6 PUFAs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Gels

1.2.4 Oils

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

1.3.4 Nutraceutical

1.3.5 Animal Feed

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production

2.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Omega-6 PUFAs by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue by Re

