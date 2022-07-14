Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
On-Grid String Inverter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global On-Grid String Inverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-phase String Inverter
Three-phase String Inverter
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Utilities
By Company
ABB
Chint Power Systems
Delta Energy System GmbH
Fronius International GmbH
Ginlong Technologies
Growatt New Energy Technology
Huawei Technologies
KACO New Energy GmbH
Power Electronics
Samil Power
Schneider Electric
Sineng
SMA Solar Technology
Solaredge Technologies
Solarmax Group
Sungrow Power Supply
TBEA SunOasis
TMEIC
Yaskawa – Solectria Solar
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 On-Grid String Inverter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-phase String Inverter
1.2.3 Three-phase String Inverter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial
1.3.4 Utilities
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Production
2.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Production by Region
2.3.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales
