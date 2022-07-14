Insights on the HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global HV & EHV Underground Cables market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global HV & EHV Underground Cables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HV & EHV Underground Cables market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9,594.77 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12,916.44 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, HV accounting for 70.56% of the HV & EHV Underground Cables global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 8,541.84 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.07% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Direct Current segment is altered to an 5.95% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States HV & EHV Underground Cables performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the HV & EHV Underground Cables type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States HV & EHV Underground Cables?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Southwire

Hengtong Group

Furukawa Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Qrunning Cable

LS Cable & System

Taihan Electric

Riyadh Cable

NKT Cables

Segment by Type

HV

EHV

Segment by Application

Direct Current

Alternative Current

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered

1 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES 1

1.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES GROWTH RATE COMPARISON BY TYPE (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 HV 3

1.2.3 EHV 3

1.3 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 4

1.3.1 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES COMPARISON BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 4

1.3.2 DIRECT CURRENT 5

1.3.3 ALTERNATIVE CURRENT 6

1.4 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 6

1.4.1 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE 2017-2028 6

1.4.2 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES 2017-2028 8

1.4.3 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VERSUS 2021 VERSUS 2028 8

2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 9

2.1 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 9

2.2 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 12

2.3 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 14

2.4 MANUFACTURERS HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MANUFACTURING SITES, AREA SERVED 14

2.5 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 15

2.5.1 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 15

2.5.2 THE GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 16

2.5.3 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 16

2.6 MANUFACTURERS MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 17

3 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 19

3.1 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN SALES BY REGION: 2017-2022 19

3.2 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN REVENUE BY REGION: 2017-2022 20

3.3 NORTH AMERICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 21

3.3.1 NORTH AMERICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES BY COUNTRY 21

3.3.2 NORTH AMERICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 21

3.3.3 UNITED STATES 22

3.3.4 CANADA 23

3.4 EUROPE HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 23

3.4.1 EUROPE HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES BY COUNTRY 23

3.4.2 EUROPE HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 24

3.4.3 GERMANY 25

3.4.4 FRANCE 26

3.4.5 U.K. 27

3.4.6 ITALY 28

3.4.7 RUSSIA 29

3.5 ASIA PACIFIC HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY REGION 29

3.5.1 ASIA PACIFIC HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES BY REGION 29

3.5.2 ASIA PACIFIC HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE BY REGION 30

3.5.3 CHINA 31

3.5.4 JAPAN 32

3.5.5 SOUTH KOREA 33

3.5.6 INDIA 34

3.5.7 AUSTRALIA 35

3.5.8 CHINA TAIWAN 36

3.5.9 SOUTHEAST ASIA 37

3.6 LATIN AMERICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 37

3.6.1 LATIN AMERICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES BY COUNTRY 37

3.6.2 LATIN AMERICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 38

3.6.3 MEXICO 39

3.6.4 BRAZIL 40

3.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 40

3.7.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES BY COUNTRY 40

3.7.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE BY COUNTRY 41

3.7.3 TURKEY 42

3.7.4 SAUDI ARABIA 43

3.7.5 UAE 44

4 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 45

4.1 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 45

4.2 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 46

4.3 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 47

5 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 48

5.1 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 48

5.2 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 48

5.3 GLOBAL HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 49

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 50

6.1 PRYSMIAN GROUP 50

6.1.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 50

6.1.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 51

6.1.3 PRYSMIAN GROUP HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 51

6.1.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 52

6.2 NEXANS 52

6.2.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 52

6.2.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 53

6.2.3 NEXANS HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 54

6.2.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 54

6.3 SOUTHWIRE 55

6.3.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 55

6.3.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 56

6.3.3 SOUTHWIRE HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 56

6.3.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 56

6.4 HENGTONG GROUP 57

6.4.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 57

6.4.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 58

6.4.3 HENGTONG GROUP HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 59

6.4.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 59

6.5 FURUKAWA ELECTRIC 59

6.5.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 59

6.5.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 60

6.5.3 FURUKAWA ELECTRIC HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 60

6.5.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 61

6.6 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES 61

6.6.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 61

6.6.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 62

6.6.3 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 63

6.6.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63

6.7 QRUNNING CABLE 64

6.7.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 64

6.7.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 65

6.7.3 QRUNNING CABLE HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 65

6.7.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 65

6.8 LS CABLE & SYSTEM 66

6.8.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 66

6.8.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 67

6.8.3 LS CABLE & SYSTEM HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 67

6.8.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 68

6.9 TAIHAN ELECTRIC 68

6.9.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 68

6.9.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 69

6.9.3 TAIHAN ELECTRIC HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 69

6.9.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 70

6.10 RIYADH CABLE 70

6.10.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 70

6.10.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 71

6.10.3 RIYADH CABLE HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 71

6.10.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 72

6.11 NKT CABLES 72

6.11.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 72

6.11.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 73

6.11.3 NKT CABLES HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES SALES (KM), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (K US$/KM) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 74

6.11.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 74

7 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 75

7.1 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 75

7.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 75

7.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 76

7.2 PROPORTION OF MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 77

7.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES 78

7.4 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 79

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 80

8.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 80

8.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES DISTRIBUTORS LIST 81

8.3 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES CUSTOMERS 82

9 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET DYNAMICS 83

9.1 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES INDUSTRY TRENDS 83

9.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET DRIVERS 83

9.3 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET CHALLENGES 84

9.4 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 84

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 86

10.1 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY TYPE 86

10.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES BY TYPE (2023-2028) 86

10.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES BY TYPE (2023-2028) 86

10.2 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY APPLICATION 87

10.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 87

10.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 88

10.3 HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY REGION 88

10.3.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES BY REGION (2023-2028) 88

10.3.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF HV & EHV UNDERGROUND CABLES BY REGION (2023-2028) 89

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 91

