Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AGM High Performance Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery include Panasonic, C&D Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Exide Technology, GS Yuasa, Saft, FIAMM and Leoch International Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AGM High Performance Battery
Universal AGM battery
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
C&D Technologies
East Penn Manufacturing Company
EnerSys
Exide Technology
GS Yuasa
Saft
FIAMM
Leoch International Technology
PT. GS battery
Trojan Battery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Absorbent Glass Mat?AGM?
