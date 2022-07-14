Insights on the Heat Resistant ABS Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region
QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Heat Resistant ABS market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Heat Resistant ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Scope of the Heat Resistant ABS Market Report
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heat Resistant ABS market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,550.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,178.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, High Heat Resistant accounting for 6.30% of the Heat Resistant ABS global market in 2021.
Global Heat Resistant ABS Scope and Segment
Heat Resistant ABS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Resistant ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How has the Global and United States Heat Resistant ABS performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the Heat Resistant ABS type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?
What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?
Who are the key players of the Global and United States Heat Resistant ABS?
Segments Covered in the Report
By Company
LG Chem
INEOS Styrolution
Toray
SABIC
Chi Mei
Techno-UMG (JSR)
Formosa Chemicals
ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)
Lotte Advanced Materials
Trinseo
Versalis
KUMHO-SUNNY
SAX Polymers Industries
KKPC
Segment by Type
High Heat Resistant
Super High Heat Resistant
Segment by Application
Automotive
Household Appliances
High-end Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Others
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Southeast Asia
Korea
Taiwan
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Key Topics Covered
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Heat Resistant ABS Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 2
1.3 Market by Application 3
1.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3
1.3.2 Automotive 4
1.3.3 Household Appliances 5
1.3.4 High-end Consumer Electronics 5
1.3.5 Industrial 5
1.3.6 Others 6
1.4 Study Objectives 6
1.5 Years Considered 7
2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production 8
2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production Capacity (2017-2028) 8
2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8
2.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region 9
2.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 9
2.3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11
2.4 North America 13
2.5 Europe 13
2.6 China 14
2.7 Japan 15
2.8 Korea 15
2.9 Taiwan 16
2.10 Southeast Asia 17
3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18
3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18
3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19
3.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20
3.4 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Sales 21
3.4.1 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21
3.4.2 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 22
3.5 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Revenue 23
3.5.1 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23
3.5.2 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 24
3.6 North America 25
3.7 Europe 26
3.8 Asia-Pacific 27
3.9 Latin America 28
3.10 Middle East & Africa 29
4 Competition by Manufacturers 30
4.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Manufacturers 30
4.1.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 30
4.1.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 30
4.1.3 Global Major Manufacturers of Heat Resistant ABS in 2021 31
4.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Manufacturers 32
4.2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 32
4.2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 33
4.2.3 Global Major Manufacturers by Heat Resistant ABS Revenue in 2021 34
4.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 35
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 35
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 35
4.4.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 36
4.4.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 37
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 37
5 Market Size by Type 39
5.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Type 39
5.1.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39
5.1.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39
5.1.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39
5.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Type 40
5.2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40
5.2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 41
5.2.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41
5.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Type 42
5.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Type (2017-2022) 42
5.3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42
6 Market Size by Application 43
6.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Application 43
6.1.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43
6.1.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43
6.1.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 44
6.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Application 45
6.2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45
6.2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 46
6.2.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 46
6.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Application 47
6.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Application (2017-2022) 47
6.3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 48
7 North America 49
7.1 North America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 49
7.2 North America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 49
7.3 North America Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country 50
7.3.1 North America Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50
7.3.2 North America Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51
7.3.3 United States 52
7.3.4 Canada 52
7.3.5 Mexico 53
8 Europe 54
8.1 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 54
8.2 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 54
8.3 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Country 55
8.3.1 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
8.3.2 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56
8.3.3 Germany 57
8.3.4 France 58
8.3.5 U.K. 58
8.3.6 Italy 59
8.3.7 Russia 59
9 Asia Pacific 60
9.1 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 60
9.2 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 60
9.3 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Region 61
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Region (2017-2028) 61
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 62
9.3.3 China 63
9.3.4 Japan 64
9.3.5 South Korea 64
9.3.6 India 65
9.3.7 Taiwan 65
9.3.8 Southeast Asia 66
10 Latin America 67
10.1 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 67
10.2 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 67
10.3 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Country 68
10.3.1 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 68
10.3.2 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69
10.3.3 Brazil 70
10.3.4 Argentina 70
11 Middle East and Africa 71
11.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 71
11.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 72
11.3 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Country 73
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 73
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 73
11.3.3 Middle East 74
11.3.4 Africa 75
12 Company Profiles 76
12.1 LG Chem 76
12.1.1 LG Chem Corporation Information 76
12.1.2 LG Chem Business Overview 76
12.1.3 LG Chem Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 77
12.1.4 LG Chem Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 77
12.1.5 LG Chem Recent Developments 78
12.2 INEOS Styrolution 79
12.2.1 INEOS Styrolution Corporation Information 79
12.2.2 INEOS Styrolution Business Overview 79
12.2.3 INEOS Styrolution Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 80
12.2.4 INEOS Styrolution Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 80
12.2.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Developments 81
12.3 Toray 82
12.3.1 Toray Corporation Information 82
12.3.2 Toray Business Overview 82
12.3.3 Toray Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 83
12.3.4 Toray Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 83
12.3.5 Toray Recent Developments 84
12.4 SABIC 84
12.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information 84
12.4.2 SABIC Business Overview 85
12.4.3 SABIC Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 85
12.4.4 SABIC Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 85
12.4.5 SABIC Recent Developments 86
12.5 Chi Mei 86
12.5.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information 86
12.5.2 Chi Mei Business Overview 87
12.5.3 Chi Mei Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 87
12.5.4 Chi Mei Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 87
12.5.5 Chi Mei Recent Developments 88
12.6 Techno-UMG (JSR) 88
12.6.1 Techno-UMG (JSR) Corporation Information 88
12.6.2 Techno-UMG (JSR) Business Overview 89
12.6.3 Techno-UMG (JSR) Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 89
12.6.4 Techno-UMG (JSR) Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 89
12.6.5 Techno-UMG (JSR) Recent Developments 90
12.7 Formosa 91
12.7.1 Formosa Corporation Information 91
12.7.2 Formosa Business Overview 91
12.7.3 Formosa Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 91
12.7.4 Formosa Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 92
12.7.5 Formosa Recent Developments 92
12.8 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) 92
12.8.1 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Corporation Information 92
12.8.2 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Business Overview 93
12.8.3 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 93
12.8.4 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 94
12.8.5 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Recent Developments 94
12.9 LOTTE Advanced Materials 95
12.9.1 LOTTE Advanced Materials Corporation Information 95
12.9.2 LOTTE Advanced Materials Business Overview 95
12.9.3 LOTTE Advanced Materials Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 96
12.9.4 LOTTE Advanced Materials Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 96
12.9.5 LOTTE Advanced Materials Recent Developments 97
12.10 Trinseo 97
12.10.1 Trinseo Corporation Information 97
12.10.2 Trinseo Business Overview 97
12.10.3 Trinseo Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 98
12.10.4 Trinseo Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 98
12.10.5 Trinseo Recent Developments 99
12.11 Versalis 99
12.11.1 Versalis Corporation Information 99
12.11.2 Versalis Business Overview 100
12.11.3 Versalis Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 100
12.11.4 Versalis Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 101
12.11.5 Versalis Recent Developments 102
12.12 KUMHO-SUNNY 102
12.12.1 KUMHO-SUNNY Corporation Information 102
12.12.2 KUMHO-SUNNY Business Overview 102
12.12.3 KUMHO-SUNNY Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 103
12.12.4 KUMHO-SUNNY Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 103
12.12.5 KUMHO-SUNNY Recent Developments 104
12.13 SAX Polymers Industries 104
12.13.1 SAX Polymers Industries Corporation Information 104
12.13.2 SAX Polymers Industries Business Overview 105
12.13.3 SAX Polymers Industries Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 105
12.13.4 SAX Polymers Industries Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 105
12.13.5 SAX Polymers Industries Recent Developments 106
12.14 KKPC 107
12.14.1 KKPC Corporation Information 107
12.14.2 KKPC Business Overview 107
12.14.3 KKPC Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 108
12.14.4 KKPC Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 108
12.14.5 KKPC Recent Developments 109
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 110
13.1 Heat Resistant ABS Industry Chain Analysis 110
13.2 Heat Resistant ABS Key Raw Materials 110
13.3 ABS Production Mode & Process 111
13.4 Heat Resistant ABS Sales and Marketing 112
13.5 Heat Resistant ABS Customers 113
14 Heat Resistant ABS Market Dynamics 114
14.1.1 Heat Resistant ABS Industry Trends 114
14.1.2 Heat Resistant ABS Market Drivers 114
14.1.3 Heat Resistant ABS Market Challenges 115
15 Key Findings in the Global Heat Resistant ABS Study 116
