Insights on the Heat Resistant ABS Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Heat Resistant ABS Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Heat Resistant ABS market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Heat Resistant ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Heat Resistant ABS Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heat Resistant ABS market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,550.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,178.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, High Heat Resistant accounting for 6.30% of the Heat Resistant ABS global market in 2021.

Global Heat Resistant ABS Scope and Segment

Heat Resistant ABS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Resistant ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371036/heat-resistant-abs

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Heat Resistant ABS performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Heat Resistant ABS type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Heat Resistant ABS?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

Toray

SABIC

Chi Mei

Techno-UMG (JSR)

Formosa Chemicals

ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)

Lotte Advanced Materials

Trinseo

Versalis

KUMHO-SUNNY

SAX Polymers Industries

KKPC

Segment by Type

High Heat Resistant

Super High Heat Resistant

Segment by Application

Automotive

Household Appliances

High-end Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

Korea

Taiwan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Heat Resistant ABS Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Automotive 4

1.3.3 Household Appliances 5

1.3.4 High-end Consumer Electronics 5

1.3.5 Industrial 5

1.3.6 Others 6

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production 8

2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production Capacity (2017-2028) 8

2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

2.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region 9

2.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 9

2.3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.4 North America 13

2.5 Europe 13

2.6 China 14

2.7 Japan 15

2.8 Korea 15

2.9 Taiwan 16

2.10 Southeast Asia 17

3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18

3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18

3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20

3.4 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Sales 21

3.4.1 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21

3.4.2 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 22

3.5 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Revenue 23

3.5.1 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23

3.5.2 Global Top Heat Resistant ABS Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 24

3.6 North America 25

3.7 Europe 26

3.8 Asia-Pacific 27

3.9 Latin America 28

3.10 Middle East & Africa 29

4 Competition by Manufacturers 30

4.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Manufacturers 30

4.1.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 30

4.1.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 30

4.1.3 Global Major Manufacturers of Heat Resistant ABS in 2021 31

4.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Manufacturers 32

4.2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 32

4.2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 33

4.2.3 Global Major Manufacturers by Heat Resistant ABS Revenue in 2021 34

4.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 35

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 35

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 35

4.4.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 36

4.4.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 37

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 37

5 Market Size by Type 39

5.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Type 39

5.1.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39

5.1.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39

5.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Type 40

5.2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40

5.2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 41

5.2.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

5.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Type 42

5.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42

6 Market Size by Application 43

6.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Application 43

6.1.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43

6.1.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43

6.1.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 44

6.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Application 45

6.2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45

6.2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 46

6.2.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 46

6.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Application 47

6.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 48

7 North America 49

7.1 North America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 49

7.2 North America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 49

7.3 North America Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country 50

7.3.1 North America Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50

7.3.2 North America Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51

7.3.3 United States 52

7.3.4 Canada 52

7.3.5 Mexico 53

8 Europe 54

8.1 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 54

8.2 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 54

8.3 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Country 55

8.3.1 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

8.3.2 Europe Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

8.3.3 Germany 57

8.3.4 France 58

8.3.5 U.K. 58

8.3.6 Italy 59

8.3.7 Russia 59

9 Asia Pacific 60

9.1 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 60

9.2 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 60

9.3 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Region 61

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Region (2017-2028) 61

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 62

9.3.3 China 63

9.3.4 Japan 64

9.3.5 South Korea 64

9.3.6 India 65

9.3.7 Taiwan 65

9.3.8 Southeast Asia 66

10 Latin America 67

10.1 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 67

10.2 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 67

10.3 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Country 68

10.3.1 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 68

10.3.2 Latin America Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69

10.3.3 Brazil 70

10.3.4 Argentina 70

11 Middle East and Africa 71

11.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type 71

11.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application 72

11.3 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Country 73

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Country (2017-2028) 73

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 73

11.3.3 Middle East 74

11.3.4 Africa 75

12 Company Profiles 76

12.1 LG Chem 76

12.1.1 LG Chem Corporation Information 76

12.1.2 LG Chem Business Overview 76

12.1.3 LG Chem Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 77

12.1.4 LG Chem Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 77

12.1.5 LG Chem Recent Developments 78

12.2 INEOS Styrolution 79

12.2.1 INEOS Styrolution Corporation Information 79

12.2.2 INEOS Styrolution Business Overview 79

12.2.3 INEOS Styrolution Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 80

12.2.4 INEOS Styrolution Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 80

12.2.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Developments 81

12.3 Toray 82

12.3.1 Toray Corporation Information 82

12.3.2 Toray Business Overview 82

12.3.3 Toray Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 83

12.3.4 Toray Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 83

12.3.5 Toray Recent Developments 84

12.4 SABIC 84

12.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information 84

12.4.2 SABIC Business Overview 85

12.4.3 SABIC Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 85

12.4.4 SABIC Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 85

12.4.5 SABIC Recent Developments 86

12.5 Chi Mei 86

12.5.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information 86

12.5.2 Chi Mei Business Overview 87

12.5.3 Chi Mei Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 87

12.5.4 Chi Mei Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 87

12.5.5 Chi Mei Recent Developments 88

12.6 Techno-UMG (JSR) 88

12.6.1 Techno-UMG (JSR) Corporation Information 88

12.6.2 Techno-UMG (JSR) Business Overview 89

12.6.3 Techno-UMG (JSR) Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 89

12.6.4 Techno-UMG (JSR) Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 89

12.6.5 Techno-UMG (JSR) Recent Developments 90

12.7 Formosa 91

12.7.1 Formosa Corporation Information 91

12.7.2 Formosa Business Overview 91

12.7.3 Formosa Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 91

12.7.4 Formosa Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 92

12.7.5 Formosa Recent Developments 92

12.8 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) 92

12.8.1 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Corporation Information 92

12.8.2 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Business Overview 93

12.8.3 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 93

12.8.4 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 94

12.8.5 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Recent Developments 94

12.9 LOTTE Advanced Materials 95

12.9.1 LOTTE Advanced Materials Corporation Information 95

12.9.2 LOTTE Advanced Materials Business Overview 95

12.9.3 LOTTE Advanced Materials Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 96

12.9.4 LOTTE Advanced Materials Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 96

12.9.5 LOTTE Advanced Materials Recent Developments 97

12.10 Trinseo 97

12.10.1 Trinseo Corporation Information 97

12.10.2 Trinseo Business Overview 97

12.10.3 Trinseo Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 98

12.10.4 Trinseo Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 98

12.10.5 Trinseo Recent Developments 99

12.11 Versalis 99

12.11.1 Versalis Corporation Information 99

12.11.2 Versalis Business Overview 100

12.11.3 Versalis Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 100

12.11.4 Versalis Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 101

12.11.5 Versalis Recent Developments 102

12.12 KUMHO-SUNNY 102

12.12.1 KUMHO-SUNNY Corporation Information 102

12.12.2 KUMHO-SUNNY Business Overview 102

12.12.3 KUMHO-SUNNY Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 103

12.12.4 KUMHO-SUNNY Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 103

12.12.5 KUMHO-SUNNY Recent Developments 104

12.13 SAX Polymers Industries 104

12.13.1 SAX Polymers Industries Corporation Information 104

12.13.2 SAX Polymers Industries Business Overview 105

12.13.3 SAX Polymers Industries Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 105

12.13.4 SAX Polymers Industries Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 105

12.13.5 SAX Polymers Industries Recent Developments 106

12.14 KKPC 107

12.14.1 KKPC Corporation Information 107

12.14.2 KKPC Business Overview 107

12.14.3 KKPC Heat Resistant ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 108

12.14.4 KKPC Heat Resistant ABS Products Offered 108

12.14.5 KKPC Recent Developments 109

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 110

13.1 Heat Resistant ABS Industry Chain Analysis 110

13.2 Heat Resistant ABS Key Raw Materials 110

13.3 ABS Production Mode & Process 111

13.4 Heat Resistant ABS Sales and Marketing 112

13.5 Heat Resistant ABS Customers 113

14 Heat Resistant ABS Market Dynamics 114

14.1.1 Heat Resistant ABS Industry Trends 114

14.1.2 Heat Resistant ABS Market Drivers 114

14.1.3 Heat Resistant ABS Market Challenges 115

15 Key Findings in the Global Heat Resistant ABS Study 116

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371036/heat-resistant-abs

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States