Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist in Global, including the following market information:

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist market was valued at 9071.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Exenatide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist include GSK, Novo Nordisk, Lily, Haosoh, Sanofi and AstraZeneca, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Exenatide

Liraglutide

Lixisenatide

Albiglutide

Others

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solid Tumors

Blood-related Tumors

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GSK

Novo Nordisk

Lily

Haosoh

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

