Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist in Global, including the following market information:
Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist market was valued at 9071.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Exenatide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist include GSK, Novo Nordisk, Lily, Haosoh, Sanofi and AstraZeneca, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Exenatide
Liraglutide
Lixisenatide
Albiglutide
Others
Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solid Tumors
Blood-related Tumors
Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GSK
Novo Nordisk
Lily
Haosoh
Sanofi
AstraZeneca
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Players in Global Market
