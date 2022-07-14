Insect Repellent Wipes Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Insect Repellent Wipes Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Insect Repellent Wipes Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Insect Repellent Wipes market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of insect repellent wipes include Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson, CoreTex, etc. North America is the largest producer ofinsect repellent wipes, holds a share over 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe. In terms of product, DEET-free is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of distribution channel, the largest segment is offline sales, with a share over 70%.

Insect Repellent Wipes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insect Repellent Wipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Insect Repellent Wipes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Insect Repellent Wipes Market Segment by Type

DEET

DEET-Free

Insect Repellent Wipes Market Segment by Application

Offline

Online

The report on the Insect Repellent Wipes market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Spectrum Brands

SC Johnson

CoreTex

Quantum Health

La Fresh

Adventure Ready Brands

Pigeon

Murphy’s Naturals

Smidge (APS Biocontrol)

Avon

ITW Pro Brands

PIC Corporation

GNC Holdings (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)

Aunt Fannie’s

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Insect Repellent Wipes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Insect Repellent Wipes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Insect Repellent Wipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Insect Repellent Wipes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Insect Repellent Wipes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Insect Repellent Wipes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Insect Repellent Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Insect Repellent Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Insect Repellent Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Repellent Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Repellent Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Spectrum Brands

7.1.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

7.1.2 Spectrum Brands Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Spectrum Brands Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Spectrum Brands Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.1.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development

7.2 SC Johnson

7.2.1 SC Johnson Corporation Information

7.2.2 SC Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SC Johnson Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SC Johnson Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.2.5 SC Johnson Recent Development

7.3 CoreTex

7.3.1 CoreTex Corporation Information

7.3.2 CoreTex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CoreTex Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CoreTex Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.3.5 CoreTex Recent Development

7.4 Quantum Health

7.4.1 Quantum Health Corporation Information

7.4.2 Quantum Health Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Quantum Health Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Quantum Health Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.4.5 Quantum Health Recent Development

7.5 La Fresh

7.5.1 La Fresh Corporation Information

7.5.2 La Fresh Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 La Fresh Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 La Fresh Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.5.5 La Fresh Recent Development

7.6 Adventure Ready Brands

7.6.1 Adventure Ready Brands Corporation Information

7.6.2 Adventure Ready Brands Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Adventure Ready Brands Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Adventure Ready Brands Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.6.5 Adventure Ready Brands Recent Development

7.7 Pigeon

7.7.1 Pigeon Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pigeon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pigeon Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pigeon Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.7.5 Pigeon Recent Development

7.8 Murphy’s Naturals

7.8.1 Murphy’s Naturals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Murphy’s Naturals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Murphy’s Naturals Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Murphy’s Naturals Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.8.5 Murphy’s Naturals Recent Development

7.9 Smidge (APS Biocontrol)

7.9.1 Smidge (APS Biocontrol) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Smidge (APS Biocontrol) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Smidge (APS Biocontrol) Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Smidge (APS Biocontrol) Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.9.5 Smidge (APS Biocontrol) Recent Development

7.10 Avon

7.10.1 Avon Corporation Information

7.10.2 Avon Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Avon Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Avon Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.10.5 Avon Recent Development

7.11 ITW Pro Brands

7.11.1 ITW Pro Brands Corporation Information

7.11.2 ITW Pro Brands Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ITW Pro Brands Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ITW Pro Brands Insect Repellent Wipes Products Offered

7.11.5 ITW Pro Brands Recent Development

7.12 PIC Corporation

7.12.1 PIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 PIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PIC Corporation Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PIC Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 PIC Corporation Recent Development

7.13 GNC Holdings (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)

7.13.1 GNC Holdings (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group) Corporation Information

7.13.2 GNC Holdings (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 GNC Holdings (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group) Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 GNC Holdings (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group) Products Offered

7.13.5 GNC Holdings (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group) Recent Development

7.14 Aunt Fannie’s

7.14.1 Aunt Fannie’s Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aunt Fannie’s Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Aunt Fannie’s Insect Repellent Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Aunt Fannie’s Products Offered

7.14.5 Aunt Fannie’s Recent Development

