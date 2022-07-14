Polyvinyl Butyral Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Polyvinyl Butyral Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Polyvinyl Butyral market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of polyvinyl butyral include Eastman Chemical, Kuraray, Sekisui Chemicals, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of polyvinyl butyral, holds a share over 40%, followed by Europe, and North America. In terms of product, higher molecular weight grade PVB resin is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is automotive, with a share about 60%.

Polyvinyl Butyral market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinyl Butyral market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyvinyl Butyral market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/247715/polyvinyl-butyral

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment by Type

Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Modified PVB Resin

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Architectural

Photovoltaic

Paints, Glues, Ink

Others

The report on the Polyvinyl Butyral market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Eastman Chemical

Kuraray

Sekisui Chemicals

ChangChun Group

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Huakai Plastic

Zhejiang Decent Plastic

Wanwei Group

Sichuan EM Technology

Xinfu Pharm

Qingdao Haocheng

Longcheng High-tech Material

Guangda Bingfeng

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Polyvinyl Butyral consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyvinyl Butyral market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyvinyl Butyral manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyvinyl Butyral with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyvinyl Butyral submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Butyral Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Eastman Chemical

7.1.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Eastman Chemical Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Eastman Chemical Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.1.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Kuraray

7.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kuraray Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kuraray Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.2.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.3 Sekisui Chemicals

7.3.1 Sekisui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sekisui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sekisui Chemicals Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sekisui Chemicals Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.3.5 Sekisui Chemicals Recent Development

7.4 ChangChun Group

7.4.1 ChangChun Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 ChangChun Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ChangChun Group Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ChangChun Group Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.4.5 ChangChun Group Recent Development

7.5 Kingboard Chemical Holdings

7.5.1 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.5.5 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Recent Development

7.6 Huakai Plastic

7.6.1 Huakai Plastic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Huakai Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Huakai Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Huakai Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.6.5 Huakai Plastic Recent Development

7.7 Zhejiang Decent Plastic

7.7.1 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.7.5 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Recent Development

7.8 Wanwei Group

7.8.1 Wanwei Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Wanwei Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.8.5 Wanwei Group Recent Development

7.9 Sichuan EM Technology

7.9.1 Sichuan EM Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sichuan EM Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sichuan EM Technology Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sichuan EM Technology Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.9.5 Sichuan EM Technology Recent Development

7.10 Xinfu Pharm

7.10.1 Xinfu Pharm Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xinfu Pharm Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Xinfu Pharm Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Xinfu Pharm Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.10.5 Xinfu Pharm Recent Development

7.11 Qingdao Haocheng

7.11.1 Qingdao Haocheng Corporation Information

7.11.2 Qingdao Haocheng Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Qingdao Haocheng Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Qingdao Haocheng Polyvinyl Butyral Products Offered

7.11.5 Qingdao Haocheng Recent Development

7.12 Longcheng High-tech Material

7.12.1 Longcheng High-tech Material Corporation Information

7.12.2 Longcheng High-tech Material Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Longcheng High-tech Material Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Longcheng High-tech Material Products Offered

7.12.5 Longcheng High-tech Material Recent Development

7.13 Guangda Bingfeng

7.13.1 Guangda Bingfeng Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guangda Bingfeng Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Guangda Bingfeng Polyvinyl Butyral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Guangda Bingfeng Products Offered

7.13.5 Guangda Bingfeng Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/247715/polyvinyl-butyral

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States