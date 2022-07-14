Insights on the Feed Additives Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Feed Additives market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Feed Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Feed Additives Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Feed Additives market size is estimated to be worth US$ 89,816 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 93775 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 0.72% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Minerals accounting for 31.70% of the Feed Additives global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 27,500 million by 2028, growing at a revised -0.94% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Poultry Feeds segment is altered to an 0.61% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Feed Additives Scope and Segment

Feed Additives market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Feed Additives performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Feed Additives type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Feed Additives?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

Evonik

Adisseo

CJ Group

Novus International

DSM

Meihua Group

Kemin Industries

Zoetis

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ADM

Alltech

Biomin

Lonza

Lesaffre

Nutreco

IFF

Novozymes

Segment by Type

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Segment by Application

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Others

Production by Region

South Africa

China

North America

Europe

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

SEA

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Feed Additives Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Feed Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Minerals 3

1.2.3 Amino Acids 4

1.2.4 Vitamins 4

1.2.5 Enzymes 5

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Feed Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Poultry Feeds 8

1.3.3 Ruminant Feeds 9

1.3.4 Pig Feeds 9

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 Global Feed Additives Production 12

2.1 Global Feed Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028) 12

2.2 Global Feed Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.3 Global Feed Additives Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Feed Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Feed Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

3 Global Feed Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16

3.1 Global Feed Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

3.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.3 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 18

3.4 Global Top Feed Additives Regions by Sales 19

3.4.1 Global Top Feed Additives Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 19

3.4.2 Global Top Feed Additives Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 20

3.5 Global Top Feed Additives Regions by Revenue 21

3.5.1 Global Top Feed Additives Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 21

3.5.2 Global Top Feed Additives Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 21

3.6 North America 22

3.7 Europe 23

3.8 Asia-Pacific 25

3.9 South America 26

3.10 Middle East & Africa 27

4 Competition by Manufacturers 29

4.1 Global Feed Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers 29

4.2 Global Feed Additives Sales by Manufacturers 30

4.2.1 Global Feed Additives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

4.2.2 Global Feed Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2.3 Global Feed Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 33

4.3 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Manufacturers 34

4.3.1 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.3.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.3.3 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 36

4.4 Global Feed Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 37

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 37

4.5.2 Global Feed Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 38

4.5.3 Global Feed Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 38

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40

5 Market Size by Type 42

5.1 Global Feed Additives Sales by Type 42

5.1.1 Global Feed Additives Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.1.2 Global Feed Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 42

5.1.3 Global Feed Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 42

5.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global Feed Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Feed Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 44

5.2.3 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44

5.3 Global Feed Additives Price by Type 45

5.3.1 Global Feed Additives Price by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.3.2 Global Feed Additives Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46

6 Market Size by Application 47

6.1 Global Feed Additives Sales by Application 47

6.1.1 Global Feed Additives Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 Global Feed Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47

6.1.3 Global Feed Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 47

6.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Application 48

6.2.1 Global Feed Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.2.2 Global Feed Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 49

6.2.3 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

6.3 Global Feed Additives Price by Application 50

6.3.1 Global Feed Additives Price by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.3.2 Global Feed Additives Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 50

7 North America 52

7.1 North America Feed Additives Market Size by Type 52

7.1.1 North America Feed Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.1.2 North America Feed Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 53

7.2 North America Feed Additives Market Size by Application 54

7.2.1 North America Feed Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 54

7.2.2 North America Feed Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 55

7.3 North America Feed Additives Sales by Country 56

7.3.1 North America Feed Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.2 North America Feed Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 57

7.3.3 United States 59

7.3.4 Canada 60

7.3.5 Mexico 61

8 Europe 62

8.1 Europe Feed Additives Market Size by Type 62

8.1.1 Europe Feed Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.1.2 Europe Feed Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63

8.2 Europe Feed Additives Market Size by Application 64

8.2.1 Europe Feed Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64

8.2.2 Europe Feed Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 65

8.3 Europe Feed Additives Market Size by Country 66

8.3.1 Europe Feed Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 66

8.3.2 Europe Feed Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 67

8.3.3 Germany 69

8.3.4 France 70

8.3.5 U.K. 71

8.3.6 Spain 72

8.3.7 Russia 73

9 Asia Pacific 74

9.1 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Market Size by Type 74

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 74

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 75

9.2 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Market Size by Application 76

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 76

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 77

9.3 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Market Size by Region 78

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Sales by Region (2017-2028) 78

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 79

9.3.3 China 81

9.3.4 Japan 82

9.3.5 South Korea 83

9.3.6 India 84

9.3.7 Australia 85

9.3.8 SEA 86

10 South America 87

10.1 South America Feed Additives Market Size by Type 87

10.1.1 South America Feed Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 87

10.1.2 South America Feed Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 88

10.2 South America Feed Additives Market Size by Application 89

10.2.1 South America Feed Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 89

10.2.2 South America Feed Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 90

10.3 South America Feed Additives Market Size by Country 91

10.3.1 South America Feed Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 91

10.3.2 South America Feed Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 92

10.3.3 Brazil 93

10.3.4 Argentina 94

11 Middle East and Africa 95

11.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Market Size by Type 95

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 95

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 96

11.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Market Size by Application 97

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 97

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 98

11.3 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Market Size by Country 100

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 100

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 101

11.3.3 Turkey 103

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 104

11.3.5 UAE 105

11.3.6 South Africa 106

12 Corporate Profile 107

12.1 Evonik 107

12.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information 107

12.1.2 Evonik Overview 107

12.1.3 Evonik Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

12.1.4 Evonik Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

12.2 Adisseo 111

12.2.1 Adisseo Corporation Information 111

12.2.2 Adisseo Overview 111

12.2.3 Adisseo Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.2.4 Adisseo Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

12.3 CJ Group 115

12.3.1 CJ Group Corporation Information 115

12.3.2 CJ Group Overview 115

12.3.3 CJ Group Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.3.4 CJ Group Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116

12.4 Novus International 117

12.4.1 Novus International Corporation Information 117

12.4.2 Novus International Overview 117

12.4.3 Novus International Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.4.4 Novus International Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118

12.5 DSM 121

12.5.1 DSM Corporation Information 121

12.5.2 DSM Overview 121

12.5.3 DSM Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.5.4 DSM Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

12.6 Meihua Group 124

12.6.1 Meihua Group Corporation Information 124

12.6.2 Meihua Group Overview 124

12.6.3 Meihua Group Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.6.4 Meihua Group Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

12.7 Kemin Industries 126

12.7.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information 126

12.7.2 Kemin Industries Overview 127

12.7.3 Kemin Industries Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

12.7.4 Kemin Industries Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128

12.8 Zoetis 129

12.8.1 Zoetis Corporation Information 129

12.8.2 Zoetis Overview 130

12.8.3 Zoetis Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130

12.8.4 Zoetis Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130

12.9 BASF 132

12.9.1 BASF Corporation Information 132

12.9.2 BASF Overview 133

12.9.3 BASF Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

12.9.4 BASF Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 134

12.10 Sumitomo Chemical 137

12.10.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information 137

12.10.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview 138

12.10.3 Sumitomo Chemical Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

12.10.4 Sumitomo Chemical Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139

12.11 ADM 140

12.11.1 ADM Corporation Information 140

12.11.2 ADM Overview 140

12.11.3 ADM Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

12.11.4 ADM Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141

12.12 Alltech 142

12.12.1 Alltech Corporation Information 142

12.12.2 Alltech Overview 143

12.12.3 Alltech Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.12.4 Alltech Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143

12.13 Biomin 145

12.13.1 Biomin Corporation Information 145

12.13.2 Biomin Overview 145

12.13.3 Biomin Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146

12.13.4 Biomin Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146

12.14 Lonza 148

12.14.1 Lonza Corporation Information 148

12.14.2 Lonza Overview 148

12.14.3 Lonza Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 149

12.14.4 Lonza Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 149

12.15 Lesaffre 150

12.15.1 Lesaffre Corporation Information 150

12.15.2 Lesaffre Overview 150

12.15.3 Lesaffre Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 151

12.15.4 Lesaffre Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 151

12.16 Nutreco 152

12.16.1 Nutreco Corporation Information 152

12.16.2 Nutreco Overview 153

12.16.3 Nutreco Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153

12.16.4 Nutreco Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 154

12.17 IFF 154

12.17.1 IFF Corporation Information 154

12.17.2 IFF Overview 155

12.17.3 IFF Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 156

12.17.4 IFF Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 156

12.18 Novozymes 158

12.18.1 Novozymes Corporation Information 158

12.18.2 Novozymes Overview 158

12.18.3 Novozymes Feed Additives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 159

12.18.4 Novozymes Feed Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 159

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 161

13.1 Feed Additives Industry Chain Analysis 161

13.2 Feed Additives Key Raw Materials 161

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 161

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 164

13.3 Feed Additives Sales and Marketing 165

13.4 Feed Additives Customers 166

14 Feed Additives Market Dynamics 169

14.1.1 Feed Additives Industry Trends 169

14.1.2 Feed Additives Market Drivers 170

14.1.3 Feed Additives Market Challenges 171

14.1.4 Feed Additives Market Restraints 172

15 Key Findings in the Global Feed Additives Study 173

