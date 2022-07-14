Insights on the Feed Additives Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region
QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Feed Additives market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Feed Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Scope of the Feed Additives Market Report
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Feed Additives market size is estimated to be worth US$ 89,816 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 93775 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 0.72% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Minerals accounting for 31.70% of the Feed Additives global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 27,500 million by 2028, growing at a revised -0.94% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Poultry Feeds segment is altered to an 0.61% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global Feed Additives Scope and Segment
Feed Additives market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How has the Global and United States Feed Additives performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the Feed Additives type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?
What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?
Who are the key players of the Global and United States Feed Additives?
Segments Covered in the Report
By Company
Evonik
Adisseo
CJ Group
Novus International
DSM
Meihua Group
Kemin Industries
Zoetis
BASF
Sumitomo Chemical
ADM
Alltech
Biomin
Lonza
Lesaffre
Nutreco
IFF
Novozymes
Segment by Type
Minerals
Amino Acids
Vitamins
Enzymes
Others
Segment by Application
Poultry Feeds
Ruminant Feeds
Pig Feeds
Others
Production by Region
South Africa
China
North America
Europe
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
SEA
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
