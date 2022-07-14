Non-metallic Composite Pipe Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Non-metallic Composite Pipe Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Non-metallic Composite Pipe Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Non-metallic Composite Pipe market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of non-metallic composite pipel include Technip, GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), etc. Europe is the largest producer of non-metallic composite pipel, holds a share over 20%, followed by China, and North America. In terms of material, reinforced thermoplastic pipes is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is offshore, with a share about 50%.

Non-metallic Composite Pipe market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-metallic Composite Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-metallic Composite Pipe market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Non-metallic Composite Pipe Market Segment by Type

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipes

Thermoplastics Lined FRP Composite Pipe

Steel PE Composite Pipe

Non-metallic Composite Pipe Market Segment by Application

Offshore

Municipal

Oil Field Ground

Downhole

Others

The report on the Non-metallic Composite Pipe market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Technip

GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

AMIBLU

Farassan

Fibrex

Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems)

Lianyungang Zhongfu

FlexSteel

Hengrun Group

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Sarplast

SoluForce (Pipelife)

Strohm

Polyflow, LLC

Prysmian

H.A.T-FLEX

Aerosun Corporation

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Non-metallic Composite Pipe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-metallic Composite Pipe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-metallic Composite Pipe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-metallic Composite Pipe with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-metallic Composite Pipe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

