UV-C Disinfection System Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States UV-C Disinfection System Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

UV-C Disinfection System Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States UV-C Disinfection System market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of UV-C disinfection system include Philips, Jiangyin Feiyang Instrumen, Lena Lighting S.A., etc. North America is the largest producer of UV-C disinfection system, holds a share over 50%, followed by Asia-Pacifica, and Europe. In terms of product, air & surface disinfection system is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is household, with a share over 70%.

UV-C Disinfection System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV-C Disinfection System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the UV-C Disinfection System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355910/uv-c-disinfection-system

UV-C Disinfection System Market Segment by Type

Air & Surface Disinfection System

Boxes & Cabinets Disinfection System

UV-C Disinfection System Market Segment by Application

Household

Medical Institutions

Retail Industrial

Transportation

Others

The report on the UV-C Disinfection System market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Philips

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

R-Zero Systems, Inc.

UVD Robots ApS

Lena Lighting S.A.

Puro Lighting, LLC

Tru-D Smartuvc, LLC

American Ultraviolet Company

Taimi Robotics Technology Co., Ltd.

Skytron, LLC

Light Progress Srl

Jiangyin Feiyang Instrument Co., Ltd.

Xtralight Manufacturing, Ltd.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global UV-C Disinfection System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of UV-C Disinfection System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global UV-C Disinfection System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the UV-C Disinfection System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of UV-C Disinfection System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global UV-C Disinfection System Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global UV-C Disinfection System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global UV-C Disinfection System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global UV-C Disinfection System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global UV-C Disinfection System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global UV-C Disinfection System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global UV-C Disinfection System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global UV-C Disinfection System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America UV-C Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America UV-C Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV-C Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV-C Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe UV-C Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe UV-C Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America UV-C Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America UV-C Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa UV-C Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa UV-C Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

7.2.1 Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.2.5 Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. Recent Development

7.3 R-Zero Systems, Inc.

7.3.1 R-Zero Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 R-Zero Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 R-Zero Systems, Inc. UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 R-Zero Systems, Inc. UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.3.5 R-Zero Systems, Inc. Recent Development

7.4 UVD Robots ApS

7.4.1 UVD Robots ApS Corporation Information

7.4.2 UVD Robots ApS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 UVD Robots ApS UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 UVD Robots ApS UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.4.5 UVD Robots ApS Recent Development

7.5 Lena Lighting S.A.

7.5.1 Lena Lighting S.A. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lena Lighting S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lena Lighting S.A. UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lena Lighting S.A. UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.5.5 Lena Lighting S.A. Recent Development

7.6 Puro Lighting, LLC

7.6.1 Puro Lighting, LLC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Puro Lighting, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Puro Lighting, LLC UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Puro Lighting, LLC UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.6.5 Puro Lighting, LLC Recent Development

7.7 Tru-D Smartuvc, LLC

7.7.1 Tru-D Smartuvc, LLC Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tru-D Smartuvc, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tru-D Smartuvc, LLC UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tru-D Smartuvc, LLC UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.7.5 Tru-D Smartuvc, LLC Recent Development

7.8 American Ultraviolet Company

7.8.1 American Ultraviolet Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 American Ultraviolet Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 American Ultraviolet Company UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 American Ultraviolet Company UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.8.5 American Ultraviolet Company Recent Development

7.9 Taimi Robotics Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Taimi Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taimi Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Taimi Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Taimi Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.9.5 Taimi Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Skytron, LLC

7.10.1 Skytron, LLC Corporation Information

7.10.2 Skytron, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Skytron, LLC UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Skytron, LLC UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.10.5 Skytron, LLC Recent Development

7.11 Light Progress Srl

7.11.1 Light Progress Srl Corporation Information

7.11.2 Light Progress Srl Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Light Progress Srl UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Light Progress Srl UV-C Disinfection System Products Offered

7.11.5 Light Progress Srl Recent Development

7.12 Jiangyin Feiyang Instrument Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Jiangyin Feiyang Instrument Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangyin Feiyang Instrument Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangyin Feiyang Instrument Co., Ltd. UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangyin Feiyang Instrument Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangyin Feiyang Instrument Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Xtralight Manufacturing, Ltd.

7.13.1 Xtralight Manufacturing, Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Xtralight Manufacturing, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Xtralight Manufacturing, Ltd. UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Xtralight Manufacturing, Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Xtralight Manufacturing, Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

7.14.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. UV-C Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. Products Offered

7.14.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355910/uv-c-disinfection-system

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States