Insights on the EFEM & Sorters Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global EFEM & Sorters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global EFEM & Sorters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the EFEM & Sorters Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global EFEM & Sorters market size is estimated to be worth US$ 871 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1474 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, EFEM accounting for 75% of the EFEM & Sorters global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1090 million by 2028, growing at a revised 8.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Sorters segment is altered to an 10.5% CAGR throughout this forecast period, and will reach US$ 384 million in 2028, from US$ 173 million in 2021.

Global EFEM & Sorters Scope and Segment

EFEM & Sorters market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EFEM & Sorters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States EFEM & Sorters performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the EFEM & Sorters type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States EFEM & Sorters?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

RORZE Corporation

Brooks Automation

Hirata Corporation

Cymechs Inc

Sinfonia Technology

Shanghai MICSON Industrial

Siasun Robot & Automation

JEL Corporation

Shanghai HIROKAWA

RECIF Technologies

Sanwa Engineering Corporation

Shanghai Guona Semiconductor

Nidec (Genmark Automation)

Milara Inc.

RAONTEC Inc

Beijing Jingyi Automation

DAIHEN Corporation

Shanghai Fortrend Technology

Robostar

Robots and Design (RND)

Kensington Laboratories

Quartet Mechanics

KORO

HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES

Beijing U-PRECISION TECH

Segment by Type

EFEM

Sorters

Segment by Application

300 mm Wafer

200 mm Wafer

Others

Production by Region

North America

Southeast Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

China Taiwan

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Israel

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 EFEM & Sorters Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.2.2 EFEM 5

1.2.3 Sorters 7

1.3 Market by Application 7

1.3.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 300 mm Wafer 8

1.3.3 200 mm Wafer 8

1.3.4 Others 8

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 Global EFEM & Sorters Production 11

2.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 North America 15

2.5 Southeast Asia 16

2.6 China 16

2.7 Japan 17

2.8 South Korea 17

2.9 China Taiwan 18

3 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 19

3.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 21

3.4 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Region 22

3.4.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Region (2017-2022) 22

3.4.2 Global Sales EFEM & Sorters by Region (2023-2028) 22

3.5 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Region 23

3.5.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 23

3.5.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 24

3.6 North America 25

3.7 Europe 26

3.8 Asia-Pacific 27

3.9 South America 28

3.10 Middle East & Africa 29

4 Competition by Manufacturers 30

4.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Manufacturers 30

4.1.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

4.1.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Manufacturers 32

4.2.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

4.2.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of EFEM & Sorters in 2021 34

4.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 36

4.4.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37

4.4.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 38

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40

4.6 Global EFEM Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41

4.7 Global Sorters Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44

5 Market Size by Type 49

5.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type 49

5.1.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.1.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 49

5.1.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49

5.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Type 50

5.2.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.2.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 50

5.2.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51

5.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Price by Type 51

5.3.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Price by Type (2017-2022) 51

5.3.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 51

6 Market Size by Application 53

6.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application 53

6.1.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 53

6.1.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 53

6.1.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

6.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Application 54

6.2.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 54

6.2.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 54

6.2.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55

6.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Price by Application 55

6.3.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Price by Application (2017-2022) 55

6.3.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 56

7 North America 57

7.1 North America EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Type 57

7.1.1 North America EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type (2017-2028) 57

7.1.2 North America EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 58

7.2 North America EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Application 58

7.2.1 North America EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application (2017-2028) 58

7.2.2 North America EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 59

7.3 North America EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country 59

7.3.1 North America EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country (2017-2028) 59

7.3.2 North America EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 60

7.3.3 United States 61

7.3.4 Canada 61

8 Europe 62

8.1 Europe EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Type 62

8.1.1 Europe EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.1.2 Europe EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.2 Europe EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Application 63

8.2.1 Europe EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application (2017-2028) 63

8.2.2 Europe EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 63

8.3 Europe EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Country 64

8.3.1 Europe EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country (2017-2028) 64

8.3.2 Europe EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 64

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 France 66

8.3.5 U.K. 66

8.3.6 Italy 67

8.3.7 Netherlands 67

9 Asia Pacific 68

9.1 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Type 68

9.1.1 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type (2017-2028) 68

9.1.2 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 68

9.2 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Application 69

9.2.1 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application (2017-2028) 69

9.2.2 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69

9.3 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Region 70

9.3.1 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Sales by Region (2017-2028) 70

9.3.2 Asia Pacific EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 70

9.3.3 China 71

9.3.4 Japan 72

9.3.5 South Korea 72

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 73

9.3.7 China Taiwan 73

10 South America 74

10.1 South America EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Type 74

10.1.1 South America EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type (2017-2028) 74

10.1.2 South America EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74

10.2 South America EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Application 75

10.2.1 South America EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application (2017-2028) 75

10.2.2 South America EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 75

10.3 South America EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Country 76

10.3.1 South America EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country (2017-2028) 76

10.3.2 South America EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 76

10.3.3 Brazil 77

11 Middle East and Africa 78

11.1 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Type 78

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type (2017-2028) 78

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 78

11.2 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Application 79

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application (2017-2028) 79

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 80

11.3 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Market Size by Country 80

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 81

11.3.3 Israel 82

12 Corporate Profile 83

12.1 Brooks Automation 83

12.1.1 Brooks Automation Corporation Information 83

12.1.2 Brooks Automation Overview 84

12.1.3 Brooks Automation EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

12.1.4 Brooks Automation EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 85

12.1.5 Brooks Automation Recent Developments 88

12.2 RORZE Corporation 88

12.2.1 RORZE Corporation Corporation Information 88

12.2.2 RORZE Corporation Overview 89

12.2.3 RORZE Corporation EFEM & Sorters & Stocker Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2021) 90

12.2.4 RORZE Corporation EFEM & Sorters & Stocker Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91

12.2.5 RORZE Corporation Recent Developments 97

12.3 DAIHEN Corporation 97

12.3.1 DAIHEN Corporation Corporation Information 97

12.3.2 DAIHEN Corporation Overview 97

12.3.3 DAIHEN Corporation EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

12.3.4 DAIHEN Corporation EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99

12.3.5 DAIHEN Corporation Recent Developments 101

12.4 Hirata Corporation 101

12.4.1 Hirata Corporation Corporation Information 102

12.4.2 Hirata Corporation Overview 102

12.4.3 Hirata Corporation EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

12.4.4 Hirata Corporation EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 104

12.4.5 Hirata Corporation Recent Developments 111

12.5 Nidec (Genmark Automation) 111

12.5.1 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Corporation Information 111

12.5.2 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Overview 112

12.5.3 Nidec (Genmark Automation) EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113

12.5.4 Nidec (Genmark Automation) EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 113

12.5.5 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Recent Developments 121

12.6 JEL Corporation 121

12.6.1 JEL Corporation Corporation Information 121

12.6.2 JEL Corporation Overview 121

12.6.3 JEL Corporation EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.6.4 JEL Corporation EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

12.7 Cymechs Inc 124

12.7.1 Cymechs Inc Corporation Information 124

12.7.2 Cymechs Inc Overview 124

12.7.3 Cymechs Inc EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.7.4 Cymechs Inc EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

12.8 Robostar 126

12.8.1 Robostar Corporation Information 126

12.8.2 Robostar Overview 127

12.8.3 Robostar EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

12.8.4 Robostar EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

12.9 Robots and Design (RND) 128

12.9.1 Robots and Design (RND) Corporation Information 128

12.9.2 Robots and Design (RND) Overview 129

12.9.3 Robots and Design (RND) EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.9.4 Robots and Design (RND) EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130

12.10 RAONTEC Inc 131

12.10.1 RAONTEC Inc Corporation Information 131

12.10.2 RAONTEC Inc Overview 132

12.10.3 RAONTEC Inc EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132

12.10.4 RAONTEC Inc EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133

12.11 KORO 134

12.11.1 KORO Corporation Information 134

12.11.2 KORO Overview 134

12.11.3 KORO EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136

12.11.4 KORO EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136

12.12 Kensington Laboratories 137

12.12.1 Kensington Laboratories Corporation Information 137

12.12.2 Kensington Laboratories Overview 138

12.12.3 Kensington Laboratories EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

12.12.4 Kensington Laboratories EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138

12.12.5 Kensington Laboratories Recent Developments 139

12.13 RECIF Technologies 140

12.13.1 RECIF Technologies Corporation Information 140

12.13.2 RECIF Technologies Overview 140

12.13.3 RECIF Technologies EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

12.13.4 RECIF Technologies EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142

12.14 Sinfonia Technology 144

12.14.1 Sinfonia Technology Corporation Information 144

12.14.2 Sinfonia Technology Overview 145

12.14.3 Sinfonia Technology EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146

12.14.4 Sinfonia Technology EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146

12.15 Quartet Mechanics 149

12.15.1 Quartet Mechanics Corporation Information 149

12.15.2 Quartet Mechanics Overview 149

12.15.3 Quartet Mechanics EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150

12.15.4 Quartet Mechanics EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 150

12.16 Milara Inc. 152

12.16.1 Milara Inc. Corporation Information 152

12.16.2 Milara Inc. Overview 152

12.16.3 Milara Inc. EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153

12.16.4 Milara Inc. EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 153

12.17 Sanwa Engineering Corporation 156

12.17.1 Sanwa Engineering Corporation Corporation Information 156

12.17.2 Sanwa Engineering Corporation Overview 156

12.17.3 Sanwa Engineering Corporation EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 157

12.17.4 Sanwa Engineering Corporation EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 157

12.18 Siasun Robot & Automation 161

12.18.1 Siasun Robot & Automation Corporation Information 161

12.18.2 Siasun Robot & Automation Overview 161

12.18.3 Siasun Robot & Automation EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 162

12.18.4 Siasun Robot & Automation EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 162

12.18.5 Siasun Robot & Automation Recent Developments 164

12.19 HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES 164

12.19.1 HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information 165

12.19.2 HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES Overview 165

12.19.3 HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 166

12.19.4 HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 166

12.20 Shanghai Guona Semiconductor 168

12.20.1 Shanghai Guona Semiconductor Corporation Information 168

12.20.2 Shanghai Guona Semiconductor Overview 168

12.20.3 Shanghai Guona Semiconductor EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 168

12.20.4 Shanghai Guona Semiconductor EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 169

12.21 Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment Technology 173

12.21.1 Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment Technology Corporation Information 173

12.21.2 Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment Technology Overview 174

12.21.3 Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment Technology EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 174

12.21.4 Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment Technology EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 175

12.22 Shanghai MICSON Industrial Automation 176

12.22.1 Shanghai MICSON Industrial Automation Corporation Information 176

12.22.2 Shanghai MICSON Industrial Automation Overview 177

12.22.3 Shanghai MICSON Industrial Automation EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 178

12.22.4 Shanghai MICSON Industrial Automation EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 178

12.23 Shanghai Fortrend Technology 179

12.23.1 Shanghai Fortrend Technology Corporation Information 179

12.23.2 Shanghai Fortrend Technology Overview 180

12.23.3 Shanghai Fortrend Technology EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 182

12.23.4 Shanghai Fortrend Technology EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 182

12.24 Shanghai HIROKAWA 184

12.24.1 Shanghai HIROKAWA Corporation Information 184

12.24.2 Shanghai HIROKAWA Overview 184

12.24.3 Shanghai HIROKAWA EFEM & Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 184

12.24.4 Shanghai HIROKAWA EFEM & Sorters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 185

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 187

13.1 EFEM & Sorters Industry Chain Analysis 187

13.2 EFEM & Sorters Key Raw Materials 187

13.2.1 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 188

13.3 EFEM & Sorters Sales and Marketing 189

13.3.1 EFEM & Sorters Sales Channels 189

13.3.2 EFEM & Sorters Distributors 189

13.4 EFEM & Sorters Customers 190

14 EFEM & Sorters Market Dynamics 191

14.1.1 EFEM & Sorters Industry Trends 191

14.1.2 EFEM & Sorters Market Drivers 191

14.1.3 EFEM & Sorters Market Challenges 192

14.1.4 EFEM & Sorters Market Restraints 193

15 Key Findings in the Global EFEM & Sorters Study 194

