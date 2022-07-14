DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States DC Electric Arc Furnaces market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of DC electric arc furnaces include Steel Plantech, SMS, Primetals Technologiest, etc. Europe is the largest producer of bin picking robot, holds a share over 50%, followed by North America, and China. In terms of product, more than 100t is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is metal smelting, with a share about 70%.

DC Electric Arc Furnaces market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DC Electric Arc Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the DC Electric Arc Furnaces market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Segment by Type

Less than 10t

10-50t

50-100t

More than 100t

DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Segment by Application

Metal Smelting

Ore Smelting

Others

The report on the DC Electric Arc Furnaces market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Steel Plantech

SMS

Primetals Technologies

IHI

NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING

Danieli

Electrotherm

TENOVA

SARRALLE

Sermak Metal

XiYe Technology Group

CVS Technologies

Anyang Younengde Electric

Shaanxi Chengda Industry Furnaces

Jiangsu Lushoon Metallurgical

UkrNIIElectroterm

Zhuzhou Sourthern Inductive Heating Equipment

Zhuzhou Tianyi Electric Furnace

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global DC Electric Arc Furnaces consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of DC Electric Arc Furnaces market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DC Electric Arc Furnaces manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DC Electric Arc Furnaces with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of DC Electric Arc Furnaces submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size by Region

5.1 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa DC Electric Arc Furnaces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Steel Plantech

7.1.1 Steel Plantech Corporation Information

7.1.2 Steel Plantech Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Steel Plantech DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Steel Plantech DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.1.5 Steel Plantech Recent Development

7.2 SMS

7.2.1 SMS Corporation Information

7.2.2 SMS Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SMS DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SMS DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.2.5 SMS Recent Development

7.3 Primetals Technologies

7.3.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Primetals Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Primetals Technologies DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Primetals Technologies DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.3.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Development

7.4 IHI

7.4.1 IHI Corporation Information

7.4.2 IHI Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 IHI DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 IHI DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.4.5 IHI Recent Development

7.5 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING

7.5.1 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Corporation Information

7.5.2 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.5.5 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Recent Development

7.6 Danieli

7.6.1 Danieli Corporation Information

7.6.2 Danieli Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Danieli DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Danieli DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.6.5 Danieli Recent Development

7.7 Electrotherm

7.7.1 Electrotherm Corporation Information

7.7.2 Electrotherm Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Electrotherm DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Electrotherm DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.7.5 Electrotherm Recent Development

7.8 TENOVA

7.8.1 TENOVA Corporation Information

7.8.2 TENOVA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TENOVA DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TENOVA DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.8.5 TENOVA Recent Development

7.9 SARRALLE

7.9.1 SARRALLE Corporation Information

7.9.2 SARRALLE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SARRALLE DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SARRALLE DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.9.5 SARRALLE Recent Development

7.10 Sermak Metal

7.10.1 Sermak Metal Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sermak Metal Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sermak Metal DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sermak Metal DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.10.5 Sermak Metal Recent Development

7.11 XiYe Technology Group

7.11.1 XiYe Technology Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 XiYe Technology Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 XiYe Technology Group DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 XiYe Technology Group DC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

7.11.5 XiYe Technology Group Recent Development

7.12 CVS Technologies

7.12.1 CVS Technologies Corporation Information

7.12.2 CVS Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CVS Technologies DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CVS Technologies Products Offered

7.12.5 CVS Technologies Recent Development

7.13 Anyang Younengde Electric

7.13.1 Anyang Younengde Electric Corporation Information

7.13.2 Anyang Younengde Electric Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Anyang Younengde Electric DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Anyang Younengde Electric Products Offered

7.13.5 Anyang Younengde Electric Recent Development

7.14 Shaanxi Chengda Industry Furnaces

7.14.1 Shaanxi Chengda Industry Furnaces Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shaanxi Chengda Industry Furnaces Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shaanxi Chengda Industry Furnaces DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shaanxi Chengda Industry Furnaces Products Offered

7.14.5 Shaanxi Chengda Industry Furnaces Recent Development

7.15 Jiangsu Lushoon Metallurgical

7.15.1 Jiangsu Lushoon Metallurgical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiangsu Lushoon Metallurgical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jiangsu Lushoon Metallurgical DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jiangsu Lushoon Metallurgical Products Offered

7.15.5 Jiangsu Lushoon Metallurgical Recent Development

7.16 UkrNIIElectroterm

7.16.1 UkrNIIElectroterm Corporation Information

7.16.2 UkrNIIElectroterm Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 UkrNIIElectroterm DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 UkrNIIElectroterm Products Offered

7.16.5 UkrNIIElectroterm Recent Development

7.17 Zhuzhou Sourthern Inductive Heating Equipment

7.17.1 Zhuzhou Sourthern Inductive Heating Equipment Corporation Information

7.17.2 Zhuzhou Sourthern Inductive Heating Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Zhuzhou Sourthern Inductive Heating Equipment DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Zhuzhou Sourthern Inductive Heating Equipment Products Offered

7.17.5 Zhuzhou Sourthern Inductive Heating Equipment Recent Development

7.18 Zhuzhou Tianyi Electric Furnace

7.18.1 Zhuzhou Tianyi Electric Furnace Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhuzhou Tianyi Electric Furnace Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zhuzhou Tianyi Electric Furnace DC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhuzhou Tianyi Electric Furnace Products Offered

7.18.5 Zhuzhou Tianyi Electric Furnace Recent Development

