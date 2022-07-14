Tire Recycling Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Tire Recycling Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Tire Recycling Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Tire Recycling market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of tire recycling include Liberty Tire Services, Genan, CRM Rubber, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of bottle nipples, holds a share about 30%, followed by North America, and Europe. In terms of product, crumb rubber is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is construction and civil engineering, with a share about 35%.

Tire Recycling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tire Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Tire Recycling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Tire Recycling Market Segment by Type

Tire-Derived Fuel

Crumb Rubber

Others

Tire Recycling Market Segment by Application

Alternative Fuel for Manufacturing

Construction and Civil Engineering

Consmuer Goods

Sport and Leisure

Others

The report on the Tire Recycling market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Liberty Tire Services

Genan

CRM Rubber

Lakin General

Emanuel Tire

Tire Disposal & Recycling

Entech

Champlin Tire Recycling

L&S Tire

Manhantango Enterprises

Murfitts

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Tire Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Tire Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tire Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tire Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Tire Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Tire Recycling Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Tire Recycling Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Tire Recycling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Tire Recycling Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Tire Recycling Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Tire Recycling Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Tire Recycling Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Tire Recycling Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Tire Recycling Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Tire Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Tire Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Tire Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Tire Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Tire Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Tire Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Tire Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Tire Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Liberty Tire Services

7.1.1 Liberty Tire Services Company Details

7.1.2 Liberty Tire Services Business Overview

7.1.3 Liberty Tire Services Tire Recycling Introduction

7.1.4 Liberty Tire Services Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Liberty Tire Services Recent Development

7.2 Genan

7.2.1 Genan Company Details

7.2.2 Genan Business Overview

7.2.3 Genan Tire Recycling Introduction

7.2.4 Genan Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Genan Recent Development

7.3 CRM Rubber

7.3.1 CRM Rubber Company Details

7.3.2 CRM Rubber Business Overview

7.3.3 CRM Rubber Tire Recycling Introduction

7.3.4 CRM Rubber Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 CRM Rubber Recent Development

7.4 Lakin General

7.4.1 Lakin General Company Details

7.4.2 Lakin General Business Overview

7.4.3 Lakin General Tire Recycling Introduction

7.4.4 Lakin General Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Lakin General Recent Development

7.5 Emanuel Tire

7.5.1 Emanuel Tire Company Details

7.5.2 Emanuel Tire Business Overview

7.5.3 Emanuel Tire Tire Recycling Introduction

7.5.4 Emanuel Tire Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Emanuel Tire Recent Development

7.6 Tire Disposal & Recycling

7.6.1 Tire Disposal & Recycling Company Details

7.6.2 Tire Disposal & Recycling Business Overview

7.6.3 Tire Disposal & Recycling Tire Recycling Introduction

7.6.4 Tire Disposal & Recycling Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Tire Disposal & Recycling Recent Development

7.7 Entech

7.7.1 Entech Company Details

7.7.2 Entech Business Overview

7.7.3 Entech Tire Recycling Introduction

7.7.4 Entech Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Entech Recent Development

7.8 Champlin Tire Recycling

7.8.1 Champlin Tire Recycling Company Details

7.8.2 Champlin Tire Recycling Business Overview

7.8.3 Champlin Tire Recycling Tire Recycling Introduction

7.8.4 Champlin Tire Recycling Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Champlin Tire Recycling Recent Development

7.9 L&S Tire

7.9.1 L&S Tire Company Details

7.9.2 L&S Tire Business Overview

7.9.3 L&S Tire Tire Recycling Introduction

7.9.4 L&S Tire Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 L&S Tire Recent Development

7.10 Manhantango Enterprises

7.10.1 Manhantango Enterprises Company Details

7.10.2 Manhantango Enterprises Business Overview

7.10.3 Manhantango Enterprises Tire Recycling Introduction

7.10.4 Manhantango Enterprises Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Manhantango Enterprises Recent Development

7.11 Murfitts

7.11.1 Murfitts Company Details

7.11.2 Murfitts Business Overview

7.11.3 Murfitts Tire Recycling Introduction

7.11.4 Murfitts Revenue in Tire Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Murfitts Recent Development

