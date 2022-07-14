Global Manual Tongs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Manual Tongs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manual Tongs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

DB Tongs

B type Tongs

Casing Tongs

Others

Segment by Application

Petroleum Industry

Natural Gas Industry

Others

By Company

BVM

Total Depth Tools

Autobahn Industries

ALCO Inc.

Jiangsu Rudong Lianfeng Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.

Crown to Ground Oil Tools

Oil Nation Inc.

Jiangsu Yuyang Petrochemical Equipment Co., Ltd.

HUAYU Technology (Energy)

RUTONG Petro-Machinery

Hamburg Oil Tools

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manual Tongs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Manual Tongs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 DB Tongs

1.2.3 B type Tongs

1.2.4 Casing Tongs

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Manual Tongs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Petroleum Industry

1.3.3 Natural Gas Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Manual Tongs Production

2.1 Global Manual Tongs Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Manual Tongs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Manual Tongs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Manual Tongs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Manual Tongs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Manual Tongs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Manual Tongs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Manual Tongs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Manual Tongs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Manual Tongs Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Manual Tongs Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Manual Tongs by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Manual Tongs Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Manual Tongs Rev

