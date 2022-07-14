Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Concentrating Solar Power market was valued at 4685.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). Utilities segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development and in pipeline across the globe. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment is expected to dominate the concentrating solar power market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on the components into three sub-segments: solar field, power block and thermal storage. The solar field segment is the largest market; due to large number of complex and costly subcomponents within the segment.

By Market Verdors:

Abengoa Solar, S.A.

Brightsource Energy

ACWA Power

Esolar

Solarreserve, LLC

Aalborg CSP A/S.

TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

Alsolen

Archimede Solar Energy

Acciona Energy

Cobra Energia

Frenell GmbH

Nexans

Soltigua

Baysolar CSP

Siemens AG

Solastor

By Types:

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Concentrating Solar Power Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Parabolic Trough

1.4.3 Solar Tower

1.4.4 Linear Fresnel

1.4.5 Dish/Engine Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Concentrating Solar Power Market

1.8.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Concentrating Solar Power Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Concentrating So

