Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine market was valued at 1192.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The aeroderivative gas turbine is a lighter weight variation of a gas turbine. Despite being classified as a gas turbine, the fuel source for the aeroderivative turbine is not really gas. Actually, they are designed so that fuel and air are mixed and then ignited to achieve the desired output. The design of gas turbines is comprised of a compression device to facilitate the taking in of air and compressing it (the ?gas? in this case) and then applying heat by means of a burner. The resulting flow of hot air is used as the source of powering the turbine. Today, these are typically designed to make use of a combustion process that is continuous as opposed to the intermittent nature of automotive combustion engines.The leading manufactures mainly are GE, Siemens and MHPS. GE is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 79% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

GE

Siemens

MHPS

By Types:

below 30MW

above 30MW

By Applications:

Mobility

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 below 30MW

1.4.3 above 30MW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Mobility

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.5.4 Oil and Gas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market

1.8.1 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region

