Insights on the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

Scope of the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Report

According to our latest research, the global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) size is estimated to be USD 2.01 billion in 2022 from USD 1.83 billion in 2021. The global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) market size is forecast to reach 2.76 billion USD in 2028, grow at a CAGR of 5.47% for the next five years.

According to our latest research, the global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) size is estimated to be USD 2.01 billion in 2022 from USD 1.83 billion in 2021. The global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) market size is forecast to reach 2.76 billion USD in 2028, grow at a CAGR of 5.47% for the next five years.

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Scope and Market Size

Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC)?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

Alstom SA

CRSC

BJ-TCT

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Nippon Signal

UniTTEC

Wabtec Corporation

Toshiba

Segment by Type

Basic CBTC

I-CBTC

Segment by Application

City Metro System

Passenger and Freight Rail System

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Basic CBTC 3

1.2.3 I-CBTC 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 City Metro System 7

1.3.3 Passenger and Freight Rail System 8

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 Global Growth Trends 10

2.1 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Perspective (2017-2028) 10

2.2 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Growth Trends by Region 11

2.2.1 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.2.2 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.2.3 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 13

2.3 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Dynamics 14

2.3.1 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Industry Trends 14

2.3.2 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Drivers 14

2.3.3 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Challenges 15

2.4 Market Favorable Factors and Unfavorable Factors 15

2.5 Market Risks 15

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 17

3.1 Global Top Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Players by Revenue 17

3.1.1 Global Top Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 17

3.1.2 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 18

3.2 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Revenue 21

3.4 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Concentration Ratio 22

3.4.1 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 22

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Revenue in 2021 23

3.5 Global Top Players Communications-based Train Control (CBTC) Headquarters 24

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 25

4 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Breakdown Data by Type 27

4.1 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 27

4.2 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 28

5 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Breakdown Data by Application 29

5.1 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 29

5.2 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 30

6 North America 31

6.1 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size (2017-2028) 31

6.2 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type 32

6.2.1 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 32

6.2.2 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 32

6.2.3 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33

6.3 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application 33

6.3.1 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 33

6.3.2 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 34

6.3.3 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 35

6.4 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country 35

6.4.1 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 35

6.4.2 North America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 36

6.4.3 United States 37

6.4.4 Canada 38

7 Europe 39

7.1 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size (2017-2028) 39

7.2 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type 40

7.2.1 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 40

7.2.2 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 40

7.2.3 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

7.3 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application 41

7.3.1 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 41

7.3.2 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42

7.3.3 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

7.4 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country 43

7.4.1 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 43

7.4.2 Europe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 44

7.4.3 Germany 46

7.4.4 France 47

7.4.5 U.K. 48

7.4.6 Italy 49

7.4.7 Russia 50

8 Asia-Pacific 51

8.1 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size (2017-2028) 51

8.2 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type 52

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 52

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 52

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 53

8.3 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application 53

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 53

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 54

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55

8.4 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Region 55

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 55

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 56

8.4.3 China 58

8.4.4 Japan 59

8.4.5 South Korea 60

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 61

8.4.7 India 62

9 Latin America 63

9.1 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size (2017-2028) 63

9.2 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type 64

9.2.1 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64

9.2.2 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 64

9.2.3 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 65

9.3 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application 65

9.3.1 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 65

9.3.2 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 66

9.3.3 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 67

9.4 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country 67

9.4.1 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 67

9.4.2 Latin America Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 68

9.4.3 Mexico 70

9.4.4 Brazil 71

10 Middle East & Africa 72

10.1 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size (2017-2028) 72

10.2 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type 73

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 73

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 73

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 74

10.3 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application 74

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 74

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 75

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 76

10.4 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country 76

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 76

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 77

10.4.3 Middle East 78

10.4.4 Africa 79

11 Key Players Profiles 80

11.1 Alstom SA 80

11.1.1 Alstom SA Company Details 80

11.1.2 Alstom SA Business Overview 80

11.1.3 Alstom SA Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 81

11.1.4 Alstom SA Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 82

11.2 CRSC 82

11.2.1 CRSC Company Details 82

11.2.2 CRSC Business Overview 82

11.2.3 CRSC Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 83

11.2.4 CRSC Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 84

11.3 BJ-TCT 84

11.3.1 BJ-TCT Company Details 84

11.3.2 BJ-TCT Business Overview 85

11.3.3 BJ-TCT Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 85

11.3.4 BJ-TCT Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 86

11.4 Siemens AG 86

11.4.1 Siemens AG Company Details 86

11.4.2 Siemens AG Business Overview 87

11.4.3 Siemens AG Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 87

11.4.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 88

11.5 Hitachi Ltd. 88

11.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. Company Details 88

11.5.2 Hitachi Ltd. Business Overview 89

11.5.3 Hitachi Ltd. Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 89

11.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 90

11.6 Mitsubishi Electric 90

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details 90

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview 91

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 91

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 93

11.7 Nippon Signal 93

11.7.1 Nippon Signal Company Details 93

11.7.2 Nippon Signal Business Overview 94

11.7.3 Nippon Signal Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 94

11.7.4 Nippon Signal Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 95

11.8 UniTTEC 96

11.8.1 UniTTEC Company Details 96

11.8.2 UniTTEC Business Overview 96

11.8.3 UniTTEC Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 97

11.8.4 UniTTEC Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 97

11.9 Wabtec Corporation 98

11.9.1 Wabtec Corporation Company Details 98

11.9.2 Wabtec Corporation Business Overview 98

11.9.3 Wabtec Corporation Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 99

11.9.4 Wabtec Corporation Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 99

11.10 Toshiba 100

11.10.1 Toshiba Company Details 100

11.10.2 Toshiba Business Overview 100

11.10.3 Toshiba Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Introduction 101

11.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Business (2017-2022) 101

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 102

