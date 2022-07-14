Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fruit Sorting Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fruit Sorting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Physical Sorting
Optical Sorting
Segment by Application
Fruit Juice Processing
Fruit Packaging
Others
By Company
A & B Packing Equipment, Inc.
TOMRA
B?hler Group
Concept Engineers B.V.
Greefa
Navatta Group
Pigo
Protec
Quadra
Ser.mac Srl
FUTURA
ProEx Food
Elifab
Kind Technologies (Crux Agribotics)
Amisy Group
Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd
Reemoon
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fruit Sorting Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Physical Sorting
1.2.3 Optical Sorting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fruit Juice Processing
1.3.3 Fruit Packaging
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Production
2.1 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fruit Sorting Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
