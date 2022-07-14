Bicycle Brakes Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Bicycle Brakes Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Bicycle Brakes Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Bicycle Brakes market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Bicycle Brakes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bicycle Brakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bicycle Brakes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Bicycle Brakes Market Segment by Type

Rim Brakes

Disc Brakes

Drum Brakes

Bicycle Brakes Market Segment by Application

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Others

The report on the Bicycle Brakes market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Shimano

TEKTRO

Magura

Campagnolo

SRAM

Promax Components

Hayes Performance Systems

APSE Group

Bengal

Clarks Cycle Systems

Hope Tech

Full Speed Ahead (FSA)

Formula

Alligator

Cane Creek

ORIGIN8

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Bicycle Brakes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bicycle Brakes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bicycle Brakes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bicycle Brakes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bicycle Brakes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Bicycle Brakes Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Bicycle Brakes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bicycle Brakes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bicycle Brakes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bicycle Brakes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bicycle Brakes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bicycle Brakes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bicycle Brakes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bicycle Brakes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bicycle Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bicycle Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bicycle Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bicycle Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bicycle Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bicycle Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Shimano 73

7.1.1 Shimano Corporation Information 73

7.1.2 Shimano Description and Business Overview 73

7.1.3 Shimano Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

7.1.4 Shimano Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 74

7.1.5 Shimano Recent Development 77

7.2 SRAM 78

7.2.1 SRAM Corporation Information 78

7.2.2 SRAM Description and Business Overview 78

7.2.3 SRAM Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.2.4 SRAM Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 79

7.2.5 SRAM Recent Development 81

7.3 Magura 82

7.3.1 Magura Corporation Information 82

7.3.2 Magura Description and Business Overview 83

7.3.3 Magura Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.3.4 Magura Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 83

7.3.5 Magura Recent Development 85

7.4 TEKTRO 86

7.4.1 TEKTRO Corporation Information 86

7.4.2 TEKTRO Description and Business Overview 87

7.4.3 TEKTRO Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

7.4.4 TEKTRO Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 87

7.5 Hope Tech 89

7.5.1 Hope Tech Corporation Information 89

7.5.2 Hope Tech Description and Business Overview 90

7.5.3 Hope Tech Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.5.4 Hope Tech Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 91

7.6 Formula 93

7.6.1 Formula Corporation Information 94

7.6.2 Formula Description and Business Overview 94

7.6.3 Formula Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

7.6.4 Formula Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 95

7.7 APSE Group 99

7.7.1 APSE Group Corporation Information 99

7.7.2 APSE Group Description and Business Overview 99

7.7.3 APSE Group Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

7.7.4 APSE Group Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 100

7.8 Campagnolo 102

7.8.1 Campagnolo Corporation Information 102

7.8.2 Campagnolo Description and Business Overview 103

7.8.3 Campagnolo Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

7.8.4 Campagnolo Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 103

7.9 Hayes Performance Systems 105

7.9.1 Hayes Performance Systems Corporation Information 105

7.9.2 Hayes Performance Systems Description and Business Overview 105

7.9.3 Hayes Performance Systems Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

7.9.4 Hayes Performance Systems Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 106

7.9.5 Hayes Performance Systems Recent Development 109

7.10 Clarks Cycle Systems 110

7.10.1 Clarks Cycle Systems Corporation Information 110

7.10.2 Clarks Cycle Systems Description and Business Overview 111

7.10.3 Clarks Cycle Systems Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

7.10.4 Clarks Cycle Systems Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 112

7.11 Promax Components 114

7.11.1 Promax Components Corporation Information 115

7.11.2 Promax Components Description and Business Overview 115

7.11.3 Promax Components Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

7.11.4 Promax Components Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 116

7.12 Bengal 119

7.12.1 Bengal Corporation Information 119

7.12.2 Bengal Description and Business Overview 119

7.12.3 Bengal Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

7.12.4 Bengal Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 120

7.13 Full Speed Ahead (FSA) 123

7.13.1 Full Speed Ahead (FSA) Corporation Information 123

7.13.2 Full Speed Ahead (FSA) Description and Business Overview 123

7.13.3 Full Speed Ahead (FSA) Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

7.13.4 Full Speed Ahead (FSA) Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 124

7.14 Alligator 127

7.14.1 Alligator Corporation Information 127

7.14.2 Alligator Description and Business Overview 128

7.14.3 Alligator Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

7.14.4 Alligator Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 129

7.15 ORIGIN8 131

7.15.1 ORIGIN8 Corporation Information 131

7.15.2 ORIGIN8 Description and Business Overview 131

7.15.3 ORIGIN8 Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132

7.15.4 ORIGIN8 Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 132

7.16 Cane Creek 134

7.16.1 Cane Creek Corporation Information 134

7.16.2 Cane Creek Description and Business Overview 134

7.16.3 Cane Creek Bicycle Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

7.16.4 Cane Creek Bicycle Brakes Products Offered 135

