Tortellini Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tortellini are ring-shaped pasta, sometimes also described as “navel shaped”, hence their alternative name of “belly button”. Originally from the Italian region of Emilia, they are usually stuffed with a mix of meat, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, egg and nutmeg. They are traditionally served in capon broth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tortellini in global, including the following market information:
Global Tortellini Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tortellini Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K KG)
Global top five Tortellini companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tortellini market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fresh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tortellini include Nestle, Giovanni Rana, Buitoni, Barilla, Rana Cheese and Ronzoni, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tortellini manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tortellini Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K KG)
Global Tortellini Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fresh
Frozen
Dry
Other
Global Tortellini Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K KG)
Global Tortellini Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Restaurant
Airplane & Train
Others
Global Tortellini Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K KG)
Global Tortellini Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tortellini revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tortellini revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tortellini sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K KG)
Key companies Tortellini sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nestle
Giovanni Rana
Buitoni
Barilla
Rana Cheese
Ronzoni
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tortellini Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tortellini Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tortellini Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tortellini Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tortellini Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tortellini Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tortellini Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tortellini Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tortellini Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tortellini Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tortellini Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tortellini Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tortellini Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tortellini Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tortellini Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tortellini Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tortellini Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fresh
4.1.3 Frozen
4.1.4 Dry
4.1.5 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Tort
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Tortellini Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Tortellini Sales Market Report 2021