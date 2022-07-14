Tortellini Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tortellini are ring-shaped pasta, sometimes also described as “navel shaped”, hence their alternative name of “belly button”. Originally from the Italian region of Emilia, they are usually stuffed with a mix of meat, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, egg and nutmeg. They are traditionally served in capon broth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tortellini in global, including the following market information:

Global Tortellini Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tortellini Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K KG)

Global top five Tortellini companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tortellini market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fresh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tortellini include Nestle, Giovanni Rana, Buitoni, Barilla, Rana Cheese and Ronzoni, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tortellini manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tortellini Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K KG)

Global Tortellini Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fresh

Frozen

Dry

Other

Global Tortellini Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K KG)

Global Tortellini Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane & Train

Others

Global Tortellini Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K KG)

Global Tortellini Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tortellini revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tortellini revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tortellini sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K KG)

Key companies Tortellini sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestle

Giovanni Rana

Buitoni

Barilla

Rana Cheese

Ronzoni

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tortellini Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tortellini Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tortellini Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tortellini Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tortellini Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tortellini Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tortellini Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tortellini Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tortellini Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tortellini Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tortellini Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tortellini Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tortellini Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tortellini Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tortellini Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tortellini Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tortellini Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fresh

4.1.3 Frozen

4.1.4 Dry

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Global Tort

