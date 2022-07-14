Bell Peppers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The bell pepper (also known as sweet pepper, pepper or capsicum )is a cultivar group of the species Capsicum annuum.Cultivars of the plant produce fruits in different colours, including red, yellow, orange, green, white, and purple. They are commonly used as a vegetable ingredient or side dish.Bell peppers are associated with health benefits, such as improved cardiovascular health, support for the immune system and improved vision.Bell peppers are also A rich source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin B6 and vitamin K1, vitamin A and potassium.Contrast to general green pepper, it is conducive to color matching with its color diversity.Home, restaurant, hotel and many other food service providers choose bell pepper as food material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bell Peppers in global, including the following market information:
Global Bell Peppers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bell Peppers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bell Peppers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bell Peppers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bell Peppers include Agritrade Farms, NatureFresh Farms, Titan Farms, Baroya Farm, Oakes Farms, Tangmere Airfield Nurseries, Growers Packers, Prime Time International and Sandy Shore Farms and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bell Peppers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bell Peppers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bell Peppers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional
Organic
Global Bell Peppers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bell Peppers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Service
Household
Food Industrial
Global Bell Peppers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bell Peppers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bell Peppers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bell Peppers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bell Peppers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bell Peppers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agritrade Farms
NatureFresh Farms
Titan Farms
Baroya Farm
Oakes Farms
Tangmere Airfield Nurseries
Growers Packers
Prime Time International
Sandy Shore Farms
Sandia Seed Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bell Peppers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bell Peppers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bell Peppers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bell Peppers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bell Peppers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bell Peppers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bell Peppers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bell Peppers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bell Peppers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bell Peppers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bell Peppers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bell Peppers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bell Peppers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bell Peppers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bell Peppers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bell Peppers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bell Peppers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Conventional
4.1.3 Organic
4.2 By Type – Global Be
