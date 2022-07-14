Sourbread Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sourbread is also known as bread starter, levain, masa madre, lievitoito naturale or Sauerteig, which gives baked products their structure and flavor.Microorganisms in yeast use starches and minerals found in flour to ferment and increase the volume of bread, while organic molecules produce flavor.And the sour dough provides a natural form of fermentation that enhances the flavor and nutritional value of the baked goods.Folic acid and other B vitamins yeast bread is made from fruit, raisins or beer that has been naturally fermented to give it a natural sweetness.Sourdough bread USES almost no oil and has less sugar and more energy than regular bread.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sourbread in global, including the following market information:
Global Sourbread Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sourbread Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sourbread companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sourbread market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Group Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sourbread include IREKS (J. Ruckdeschel & Sohne), Angel Yeast, Puratos, Lallemand, Boudin SF, Truckee Sourdough Company, Riverside Sourdough, Gold Coast Bakeries and Morabito Baking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sourbread manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sourbread Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sourbread Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Group Type
Flake Type
Global Sourbread Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sourbread Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Specialist Retailers
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Brand Store
Others
Global Sourbread Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sourbread Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sourbread revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sourbread revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sourbread sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sourbread sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IREKS (J. Ruckdeschel & Sohne)
Angel Yeast
Puratos
Lallemand
Boudin SF
Truckee Sourdough Company
Riverside Sourdough
Gold Coast Bakeries
Morabito Baking
Alpha Baking
Bread SRSLY
Josey Baker Bread
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sourbread Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sourbread Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sourbread Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sourbread Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sourbread Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sourbread Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sourbread Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sourbread Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sourbread Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sourbread Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sourbread Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sourbread Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sourbread Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sourbread Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sourbread Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sourbread Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sourbread Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Group Type
4.1.3 Flake Type
4.2 By Type – Global Sourbread Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type
