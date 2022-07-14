Wild Pollock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wild pollock is a mild white fish with fine texture and flake.Contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12 and vitamin B6.Eating wild pollock can significantly lower cholesterol levels and directly prevent heart disease.The wild cod or corneal pollock, Gadus Chalcogrammus, is a Marine fish of the codidae family.Wild pollock fish are always a standard choice of white, mild and flaky fish.It can be found in most supermarkets as fresh fish fillets or prepared frozen foods.For example, it can be used to chop fish fingers or as an ingredient in imitation crab meat, and is usually used to make fish and chips.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wild Pollock in global, including the following market information:
Global Wild Pollock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wild Pollock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Wild Pollock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wild Pollock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fresh Whole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wild Pollock include Russia Sea of Okhotsk, Maruha Nichiro, Austevoll Seafood, Trident Seafood, Pacific Andes, Aleutian Islands Pollock Fishery, NOAA Fisheries, Marine Stewardship Council and Laco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wild Pollock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wild Pollock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wild Pollock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fresh Whole
Fresh Fillets
Frozen Whole
Frozen Fillets
Global Wild Pollock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wild Pollock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fisheries
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Food Store
E-Commerce Platform
Vegetable Shop
Other
Global Wild Pollock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wild Pollock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wild Pollock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wild Pollock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wild Pollock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Wild Pollock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Russia Sea of Okhotsk
Maruha Nichiro
Austevoll Seafood
Trident Seafood
Pacific Andes
Aleutian Islands Pollock Fishery
NOAA Fisheries
Marine Stewardship Council
Laco
Alaska Seafood
Nissui
Gidrostroy
Reedholm
