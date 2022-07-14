Wild Pollock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wild pollock is a mild white fish with fine texture and flake.Contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12 and vitamin B6.Eating wild pollock can significantly lower cholesterol levels and directly prevent heart disease.The wild cod or corneal pollock, Gadus Chalcogrammus, is a Marine fish of the codidae family.Wild pollock fish are always a standard choice of white, mild and flaky fish.It can be found in most supermarkets as fresh fish fillets or prepared frozen foods.For example, it can be used to chop fish fingers or as an ingredient in imitation crab meat, and is usually used to make fish and chips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wild Pollock in global, including the following market information:

Global Wild Pollock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wild Pollock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Wild Pollock companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wild Pollock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fresh Whole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wild Pollock include Russia Sea of Okhotsk, Maruha Nichiro, Austevoll Seafood, Trident Seafood, Pacific Andes, Aleutian Islands Pollock Fishery, NOAA Fisheries, Marine Stewardship Council and Laco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wild Pollock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wild Pollock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wild Pollock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fresh Whole

Fresh Fillets

Frozen Whole

Frozen Fillets

Global Wild Pollock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wild Pollock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fisheries

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Food Store

E-Commerce Platform

Vegetable Shop

Other

Global Wild Pollock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wild Pollock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wild Pollock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wild Pollock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wild Pollock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Wild Pollock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Russia Sea of Okhotsk

Maruha Nichiro

Austevoll Seafood

Trident Seafood

Pacific Andes

Aleutian Islands Pollock Fishery

NOAA Fisheries

Marine Stewardship Council

Laco

Alaska Seafood

Nissui

Gidrostroy

Reedholm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wild Pollock Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wild Pollock Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wild Pollock Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wild Pollock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wild Pollock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wild Pollock Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wild Pollock Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wild Pollock Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wild Pollock Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wild Pollock Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wild Pollock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wild Pollock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wild Pollock Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wild Pollock Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wild Pollock Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wild Pollock Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wild Pollock Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fresh Whole

4.1.3 Fresh Fillets

4.1.4 Frozen W

