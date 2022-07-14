Global Electronic Fuzes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electronic Fuzes market was valued at 821.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A fuze is an electronic or mechanical device attached to the ammunition to provide reliable and safe detonation at the time and place needed. These devices control the safe separation of the ammunition from the launch platform and trigger the explosion. Missiles, rockets, bombs, and shells. Ammunition and other ammunition are an important part of the army`s launching capabilities in modern warfare. Because these ammunitions contain explosives, there is always a danger of explosion during storage, launching and handling. This requires some safety devices to be added to these ammunitions. Safety. The system should work until the ammunition is propelled and launched, and the launching mechanism should be controlled. In order to achieve this, there is also a loading mechanism in the ammunition. All the above necessities are met by a small gadget called a fuze .The basic functions of the fuze are armament, security, shooting and target sensing. The insurance, disarming and ignition mechanisms of mechanical fuze mainly involve mechanical parts, linkage mechanisms and other mechanisms. Because of its simplicity and ease of conceptualization, a mechanical fuze was the first fuze developed and is still used in many different types of ammunition. Fuzes operated by mechanical devices utilize mechanical connections, such as gears, springs, rotors, sliders, and plungers, or a combination of some of them. Due to extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes have many components and are designed with a clockwork structure. There are some main considerations when designing mechanical and electrical fuzes. These factors include safety and stress resistance, deterioration in use, handling and storage, reliability of movement, simple structure and sufficient strength. Due to extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes usually have many components and are designed with a clockwork structure. The electronic fuze was developed in the mid-1960s, and since then, this technology has continued to develop. Today, electronic fuzes are being used in many modern weapon systems and have replaced mechanical fuzes in many places. The industry`s leading producers are L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK and Kaman, which accounted for 23.64%, 17.83% and 13.99% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

L3 Technologies

Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman)

Kaman

Expal (Maxam Group)

JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

Reutech

DIXI Microtechniques

Sandeep Metalcraft

Reshef Technologies

By Types:

Mortar Fuzes

Artillery Fuzes

Rocket and Missile Fuzes

Aircraft Fuzes

By Applications:

Civil Applications

Military Applications

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Fuzes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mortar Fuzes

1.4.3 Artillery Fuzes

1.4.4 Rocket and Missile Fuzes

1.4.5 Aircraft Fuzes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Civil Applications

1.5.3 Military Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electronic Fuzes Market

1.8.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Fuzes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Electronic Fuzes

