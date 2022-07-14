Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Wind Turbine Blade market was valued at 8508.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materials?a 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors. Rapid development of global wind energy stimulates the wind turbine blade market as well. Global wind turbine blade production increased from 60155 Units in 2013 to 80972 Units in 2015 with the GACR of 16.02%. The development of larger wind turbines and recent improvements in wind blade design, materials and manufacturing technology have significantly increased the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Today, wind blades are typically composed of advanced, high-strength, lightweight and durable composite materials. In addition, longer wind blades, which allow for a larger area of wind to be swept by the wind blades, coupled with taller towers, results in greater energy capture and reduces the overall cost of wind energy. According to the wind turbine, the blades can be divided into the 1.5 MW, 2.0 WM, 3.0 WM, 5.0 WM and so on. The size of blades has positive correlation with the powder of turbines. Blades manufacturers are keen on their blade technology innovation, no matter from the size or the key raw materials. With the promising market of wind energy, more and more Companies have entered in the wind turbine field in the recent few years. However, LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon , Tecsis are still the leaders, when considering the technology and product performance. The four Companies accounted for about 22% production share in 2015. China has become the faster and the most promising market of wind turbine blade in the recent two years. As information revealed, in 2015, China accounted for about nearly half of wind energy new installed capacity in the world. It is predicted that the wind turbine blade market in China will become more intensified in the coming years, as more and more international Companies cast attention on the region.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-wind-turbine-blade-2022-243

By Market Verdors:

LM Wind Power

Vestas

Enercon

Tecsis

Siemens(Gamesa)

Suzlon

TPI Composites

Siemens

CARBON ROTEC

Acciona

Inox Wind

Zhongfu Lianzhong

Avic

Sinoma

TMT

New United

United Power

Mingyang

XEMC New Energy

DEC

Haizhuang Windpower

Wanyuan

CSR

SANY

By Types:

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

?5.0 MW

By Applications:

Energy

Plastics

Composites

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-wind-turbine-blade-2022-243

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wind Turbine Blade Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 < 1.5 MW

1.4.3 1.5 MW

1.4.4 1.5-2.0 MW

1.4.5 2.0 MW

1.4.6 2.0-3.0 MW

1.4.7 3.0 MW

1.4.8 3.0-5.0 MW

1.4.9 ?5.0 MW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Energy

1.5.3 Plastics

1.5.4 Composites

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Wind Turbine Blade Market

1.8.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Wind Turbine Blade Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Sales Revenue Market Share

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-wind-turbine-blade-2022-243

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Recycling of Wind Turbine Blade Market Research Report 2022

2022 Global Wind Turbine Blade Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Wind Turbine Roto Blade Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

