Konjac Gum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Konjac Gum in global, including the following market information:

Global Konjac Gum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Konjac Gum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Konjac Gum companies in 2021 (%)

The global Konjac Gum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Konjac Gum include Shanghai Brilliant Gum (BLG), Won Long Konjac, Konson Konjac, Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology, Ankang Longfei Konjac Foodstuff, Chongqing Tianbang Chemical and Avanscure Lifesciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Konjac Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Konjac Gum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Konjac Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary

Purified

Global Konjac Gum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Konjac Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Global Konjac Gum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Konjac Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Konjac Gum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Konjac Gum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Konjac Gum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Konjac Gum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shanghai Brilliant Gum (BLG)

Won Long Konjac

Konson Konjac

Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology

Ankang Longfei Konjac Foodstuff

Chongqing Tianbang Chemical

Avanscure Lifesciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Konjac Gum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Konjac Gum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Konjac Gum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Konjac Gum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Konjac Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Konjac Gum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Konjac Gum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Konjac Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Konjac Gum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Konjac Gum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Konjac Gum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Konjac Gum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Konjac Gum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Konjac Gum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Konjac Gum Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Konjac Gum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Konjac Gum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ordinary

4.1.3 Purified

4.2 By Type – Global Konjac Gum Revenue & Forecasts



